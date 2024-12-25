ICC Test bowler rankings: Bumrah achieves highest-ever rating points for Indian bowler, equals Ashwin's record

Jasprit Bumrah reaches a career-high 904 rating points, equaling the highest ever for an Indian bowler, while Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen also rise in the ICC rankings.

Jasprit Bumrah has etched his name in the record books with a spectacular performance in the third Test against Australia in Brisbane, claiming match figures of 9 for 94. This remarkable effort has propelled him to the joint-highest rating points ever for an Indian bowler, securing 904 rating points. Bumrah's outstanding performance has further cemented his position at the top of the ICC Test bowler rankings, where he now holds a commanding lead of 48 points over second-placed Kagiso Rabada (856).

Also read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test Preview: Rohit Sharma's batting position, India's bowling mix take centre stage

The only other Indian bowler to achieve the same rating is the recently-retired Ravichandran Ashwin, who reached the milestone following the fourth Test against England in Mumbai in December 2016. Bumrah's current tally of 904 rating points gives him an opportunity to break Ashwin's record if he maintains his form in the upcoming Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, with the series locked at 1-1.

Bumrah has been instrumental in India's impressive performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Series, where he is the highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets in just six innings at an average of 10.90. His ability to consistently deliver match-winning performances has made him a key player for India, and his continued dominance in world cricket is underscored by his No. 1 position in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Australia's Travis Head has seen a significant rise in the ICC Batting Rankings following his stunning 152 in the first innings of the Brisbane Test. This century, following his earlier ton in Adelaide, has propelled Head to fourth position on the rankings, overtaking India's Yashasvi Jaiswal. The top spot on the batters' list remains firmly held by England's Joe Root. Australia's Steven Smith also made a strong entry into the top ten, jumping to 10th place after his 101 in Brisbane. However, India’s Rishabh Pant has dropped out of the top ten.

Also read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: History behind the name and its cricketing legacy explained

In ODI cricket, South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen has made a notable rise in the batting rankings, climbing from 13th to 5th following a series of impressive performances against Pakistan. Klaasen’s back-to-back fifties have played a crucial role in his rise. Pakistan's young opener Saim Ayub, who shone with scores of 109, 25, and 101 in Pakistan's clean sweep of South Africa, has surged an impressive 57 spots to achieve a career-best 23rd position.

Despite the changes in the rankings, Pakistan's Babar Azam continues to lead the ODI batting rankings, with India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli following closely behind in second and third place, respectively.

Latest Videos