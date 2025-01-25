ICC Men's T20I Team Of 2024: Rohit Sharma named as captain; 4 Indian players included in prestigious XI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have picked the best players in different roles based on their performances in the shortest format of the game throughout the calendar year.

The three Indian players, including captain Rohit Sharma, pacer spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and young fast bowler Arshdeep Singh have been included in the ICC T20I team of the year on Saturday, January 25.

While, Australia (Travis Head), England (Phil Salt), Pakistan (Babar Azam), West Indies (Nicholas Pooran), Zimbabwe (Sikandar Raza), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), and Sri Lanka (Wanindu Hasaranga) have only one representative in the ICC T20I team of the year. India having the most representatives seemingly because of their dominance in the T20I and winning the T20 World Cup last year.

Rohit Sharma was picked as the captain of the T20I team by the ICC as he led India to the T20 World Cup triumph last year. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue 17-year T20 World Cup and 11-year ICC title drought. Apart from captaining the side to a historic title win, the 37-year-old was the second highest run-getter of the tournament, amassing 257 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 36.71 in eight matches.

Hardik Pandya played a pivotal role in helping India clinch the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. The 31-year-old has scored 144 runs, including a fifty, and picked 11 wickets in eight matches. Hardik delivered his best under pressure in the T20 World Cup title clash, picking two crucial wickets Heinrich Klassen and David Miller, which turned the game completely in favour of Team India. The Baroda cricketer had an incredible year which affirmed his status as one of the all-rounders in the shortest format of the game.

Jasprit Bumrah was one of India’s star performers in the T20 World Cup last year, where he claimed 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17 in eight matches. He was awarded Player of the Tournament for his brilliant bowling performance. Bumrah played only the T20 World Cup for India last year and didn’t play any of the bilateral series in the lead up to the marquee event in the West Indies and the USA.

Arshdeep Singh emerged as the one of the best frontline pacers for India over the last couple of years. He was the highest wicket-taker for India in the T20 World Cup last year, picking 17 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 12.64 and an economy rate of 7.16 in 8 matches. Last year, Arshdeep was the highest wicket-taker for India with 36 wickets at an average of 13.50 and an economy rate of 7.49.

ICC T20I Team Of The Year:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Travis Head, Phil Salt, Babar Azam, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

