Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce Rumours: Actress breaks silence, says 'Past few days..'

 Dhanashree Verma finally addresses the divorce rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal, sharing her frustration over the baseless speculations and emphasizing her strength, integrity, and focus on truth.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 9:58 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 9:58 AM IST

Dhanashree recently addressed the ongoing divorce rumours with her husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The speculations started after fans noticed the couple unfollowing each other on Instagram, leading to widespread reports of trouble in their marriage. These rumours shocked their fans.

article_image2

Despite the swirling rumours, both Dhanashree and Yuzvendra remained silent, choosing not to respond to the speculations. However, Dhanashree has now broken her silence, taking to Instagram to express her frustration with the media’s baseless claims and the impact they had on her family.
 

article_image3

In her Instagram story, Dhanashree shared a heartfelt note expressing how the past few days had been difficult for her family. She spoke about the hurt caused by the unfounded reports, which she claimed had tarnished her reputation. She denounced the trolls spreading negativity.
 

article_image4

Dhanashree emphasized that her silence should not be mistaken for weakness but as a display of inner strength. She spoke about how easy it is to spread negativity online but how important it is to choose compassion and focus on one’s truth in such situations.

 

article_image5

Ending her post on a positive note, Dhanashree chose to focus on her integrity, stating that the truth stands on its own. She made it clear that she would continue to hold onto her values while facing these challenges. Her message concluded with "Om Namah Shivaay."

