Heavy rain lashes Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium ahead of T20 WC champions' felicitation; WATCH viral video

In a spectacular twist of events, heavy rain drenched the Wankhede Stadium just hours before the much-anticipated felicitation ceremony for the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team. A video capturing the sudden downpour has gone viral, adding a dramatic backdrop to the celebrations scheduled for Thursday evening.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the road show, where a large number of fans are expected to gather to watch the victorious team's procession, an official said. The team, which returned to the country on Thursday morning, will take part in an open bus road show followed by the felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.

The victory procession is planned between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, the official said on Wednesday. With the rain now a major factor, authorities are expected to take extra precautions to ensure the event proceeds smoothly despite the weather.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team arrived in New Delhi from Barbados on Thursday aboard a specially-arranged charter flight, with scores of fans lining up outside the airport to welcome the players despite a steady drizzle and heavy security deployment that kept them at a distance from their heroes.

The departure of the Indian squad from Barbados was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl.

The squad on Saturday won the country its second T20 world title after defeating South Africa by 7 runs, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy. India's previous ICC title was in 2013 when it won the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Despite the rain, the excitement among fans remains undiminished, as they eagerly await the grand celebration of India's latest cricketing triumph.

