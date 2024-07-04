Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Heavy rain lashes Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium ahead of T20 WC champions' felicitation; WATCH viral video

    In a spectacular twist of events, heavy rain drenched the Wankhede Stadium just hours before the much-anticipated felicitation ceremony for the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team.

    Heavy rain lashes Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium ahead of T20 WC champions' felicitation; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

    In a spectacular twist of events, heavy rain drenched the Wankhede Stadium just hours before the much-anticipated felicitation ceremony for the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team. A video capturing the sudden downpour has gone viral, adding a dramatic backdrop to the celebrations scheduled for Thursday evening.

    Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the road show, where a large number of fans are expected to gather to watch the victorious team's procession, an official said. The team, which returned to the country on Thursday morning, will take part in an open bus road show followed by the felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.

    Also read: PM Modi meets T20 WC 2024 champions at Delhi residence, joyfully interacts with Rohit Sharma & Co. (WATCH)

    The victory procession is planned between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, the official said on Wednesday. With the rain now a major factor, authorities are expected to take extra precautions to ensure the event proceeds smoothly despite the weather.

    The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team arrived in New Delhi from Barbados on Thursday aboard a specially-arranged charter flight, with scores of fans lining up outside the airport to welcome the players despite a steady drizzle and heavy security deployment that kept them at a distance from their heroes.

    The departure of the Indian squad from Barbados was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl.

    The squad on Saturday won the country its second T20 world title after defeating South Africa by 7 runs, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy. India's previous ICC title was in 2013 when it won the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

    Despite the rain, the excitement among fans remains undiminished, as they eagerly await the grand celebration of India's latest cricketing triumph.

    Also read: India's T20 WC champions back home: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar & more dance to dhol beats (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 4:28 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BCCI presents 'Namo 1' Champions jersey to PM Modi after his meeting with T20 WC-winning team; pic goes viral snt

    BCCI presents 'Namo 1' Champions jersey to PM Modi after his meeting with T20 WC-winning team; pic goes viral

    True leader PM Modi praised for holding Rohit, Dravid's hands instead of T20 WC 2024 trophy during photo op snt

    'True leader': PM Modi praised for holding Rohit, Dravid's hands instead of T20 WC 2024 trophy during photo op

    Breakfast with champions! PM Modi meets T20 World Cup-winning Team India at his residence in Delhi (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi meets T20 WC 2024 champions at Delhi residence, joyfully interacts with Rohit Sharma & Co. (WATCH)

    T20 WC champions Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Shivam Dubey invited to meet Maharashtra CM on Friday vkp

    T20 WC champions Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar, Shivam Dubey invited to meet Maharashtra CM on Friday

    Second star above BCCI logo Team India's new T20 World Cup 'CHAMPIONS' jersey unveiled; photo goes viral snt

    'Second star above BCCI logo': Team India's new T20 World Cup 'CHAMPIONS' jersey unveiled; photo goes viral

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to visit Russia, Austria from July 8-10, announces MEA gcw

    PM Modi to visit Russia, Austria from July 8-10, announces MEA

    football 'Lots of hard work ahead': Erik ten Hag commits future to Manchester United with new contract until 2026 snt

    'Lots of hard work ahead': Erik ten Hag commits future to Manchester United with new contract until 2026

    Who is Venu Swamy? Meet Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant RBA

    Who is Venu Swamy? Meet Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant

    Hathras stampede: 6 arrested, Rs 1 lakh reward offered for info on key accused gcw

    Hathras stampede: 6 arrested, Rs 1 lakh reward offered for info on key accused

    Video and photos: Thalapathy Vijay spotted at meet-and-greet event with toppers in Chennai RBA

    Video and photos: Thalapathy Vijay spotted at meet-and-greet event with toppers in Chennai

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon