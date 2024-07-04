PM Modi meets T20 WC 2024 champions at Delhi residence, joyfully interacts with Rohit Sharma & Co. (WATCH)

The triumphant Indian cricket team, fresh from their T20 World Cup victory in Barbados, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday.

The triumphant Indian cricket team, fresh from their T20 World Cup victory in Barbados, received a warm reception at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi on Thursday. The Men in Blue sported a special jersey with 'CHAMPIONS' boldly emblazoned on the front during their meeting with PM Modi.

The team, under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma, engaged in a celebratory gathering with PM Modi to commemorate their historic seven-run triumph over South Africa in the final held in Bridgetown last Saturday. A widely shared video on social media shows PM Modi proudly holding the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy, posing with the squad for the cameras.

PM Modi enthusiastically interacted with members of the victorious T20 World Cup team, including Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, among others.

Following India's T20 World Cup triumph, PM Modi had congratulated the team in a post on X, stating, "CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was HISTORIC."

In a video message, PM Modi had added that the team not only won the World Cup, but also the "hearts of crores of Indians". No small achievement that they did not lose a single match, he had said.

"Congratulations to India for this magnificent win. Today, 140 crore countrymen are proud of your fantastic performance. You won the World Cup and also the hearts of crores of Indians. You didn't lose even one match; that's not a small feat. You have achieved a spectacular victory. I congratulate you," the prime minister said in Hindi.

The team, led by captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, arrived amidst heavy security at the Indira Gandhi International airport earlier today aboard a specially-arranged charter flight from Barbados. Despite the rain, enthusiastic fans lined the airport, waving national flags and posters of their favorite players.

The players, visibly tired but jubilant, acknowledged the fans' support with waves and smiles before boarding buses for ITC Maurya hotel in the city. Suryakumar Yadav, who clinched the match-winning catch, and Rishabh Pant were among those who interacted warmly with the crowd.

Following their meeting with PM Modi, the team is scheduled to travel to Mumbai for a grand victory parade on an open bus from the airport to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The celebrations will continue with a felicitation ceremony, where BCCI Secretary Jay Shah emphasized the importance of fan support in making the event memorable.

The squad clinched the country's second T20 world title on Saturday, ending an 11-year drought for an ICC trophy. India's last ICC title was in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

India's previous World Cup victories were in 1983 (ODI), 2007 (T20), and 2011 (ODI).

BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Rohit Sharma posted on social media on Wednesday, encouraging fans to turn out in large numbers to support the team.

The event will be particularly special for the 37-year-old Rohit, a Mumbaikar and a beloved fan favorite in the city.

A similar road show took place in Mumbai 17 years ago when Dhoni's team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the inaugural 2007 World T20 in South Africa.

