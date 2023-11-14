Inzamam-ul-Haq's old video claiming Harbhajan Singh interest in Islam resurfaces; sparks netizens' curiosity

An old video of former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq claiming veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was inspired by a Maulana's words has gone viral on X, sparking a massive reaction among users.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, the ex-Pakistan cricketer who recently stepped down as the chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following the team's disastrous ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, has once again made headlines. Old videos, where he made sensational claims involving Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, West Indian legend Brian Lara, and others, resurfaced and gained traction on X on Tuesday. In a series of videos shared by an X user named Sensei Kraken Zero, Inzamam claimed having encounters with several cricketers contemplating conversion to Islam.

In one of the old videos shared by the X user, Inzamam recounted a time when renowned Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed interest in Maulana Tariq Jameel's teachings. The former Pakistani cricketer had said, "We had kept a room where we offered our Namaz. After the Namaz, Maulana Tariq Jameel used to speak to us for sometime. During that time, we invited Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif and Zaheer Khan to come pray along with the rest of the Pakistan team. A few other players also used to join us. They did not offer Namaz, but they used to sit and listen to what Maulana Tariq Jameet would have to say."

"One day, Harbhajan Singh told that my heart tells me to listen to Maulana's words. He didn't know who this person was, but he said, "Dil karta hai iski baat maan lu." Then I told, "Listen to him, what is the harm." He said, "Tumhe dekhke ruk jaata hu. (I stop after seeing you)" I responded, "Mujhe dekhke kyu ruk jaate ho? (why do you stop after seeing me)," Inzamam claimed.

The resurfaced video sparked a massive reaction from Indian X users, with several tagging Harbhajan Singh and asked is whether Inzamam's claims were true. A Google image reverse search on the video revealed that the video went viral in September 2022 as well. However, it remains unclear which year the original video was recorded.

"Sehwag, Harbhajan, you should reveal more such details about what the Pakistani players tried to do during the India tours of Pakistan in 2004 and 2006," remarked the user who posted the old video.

Another user said, "This conversion business never stops," while a third user commented, "How much of this is true, Harbhajan Singh? Big statement this."

"Inzamam Ul Haq is a classic example of how dabbling with religious extreme can destroy a sportsperson's career," noted a fourth user.

In another old video shared by the X user, Inzamam-ul-Haq claimed that during a Test match in Karachi, Mohammad Yousuf (formerly Yousuf Youhana) invited West Indian cricket legend Brian Lara for a 'daawat' with the intention of introducing him to the principles of Islam.

"We were playing a Test match in Karachi. Mohammad Yousuf invited West Indian great Brian Lara for a meal with the intention of inviting him to embrace Islam. An elderly person from Karachi named Sheikh Hashim invited him and explained Lara on how we listen to Allah's words, how we life our lives in the path taught by him, how we serve elders, how we interact with our wives, how we raise our children, how we take care of our neighbours, how we carry out our business... he explained everything to Lara. Lara remained silent after listening to him and said, 'This is just the way one should live their lives'," the former Pakistani cricketer claimed.

In the same thread, the X user posted another old video Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals how he along with Pakistan spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq attempted to share their faith with players at an English cricket club. At Lashing, a prestigious club in England where only international players are allowed, Inzamam and Saqlain initiated conversations about Islam.

"There's a club named Lashing in England and I play from that club. Only international players can play in that club. No one else can play. One day, we were playing a game and after the game got over, we got back to our dressing rooms and remained seated. One of our players Saqlain Mushtaq asked if we should invite English players? I responded sure," said Inzamam,

"In that dressing room, there were players from West Indies, South Africa, New Zealand, England, Zimbabwe and India as well. Wasim Jaffer from India was there, who is also a Muslim. One of England's players Mark Ealham said, "I have read the Quaran, I have read you about your religion, both are correct." This is what a white man said. Infact, Ealham said you guys are wrong and Saqlain asked, 'How are we wrong?' Ealham responded stating that neither you follow the Quran, nor implement your 'Deen'," the former Pakistan cricketer claimed.

These old videos have gone viral under a week after Inzamam-ul-Haq's resignation as chief selector of the PCB was accepted amid a conflict of interest allegation. "Pakistan Cricket Board has accepted Inzamam-ul-Haq's resignation as the chairman of the national men's selection committee and junior selection committee and will announce his replacement in due course," a PCB statement stated.

"Inzamam-ul-Haq voluntarily stepped down from his position on 30 October in order to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations," the statement further added.

On October 30, Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned as the chairman of the national selection committee following a PCB inquiry into whether his affiliation with a company overseeing several national team players constituted a conflict of interest.