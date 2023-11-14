Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shoaib Akhtar slams Abdul Razzaq's 'Aishwarya Rai' remark and former Pakistan stars for applause

    In a heated response to Abdul Razzaq's controversial 'Aishwarya Rai' comment regarding the Pakistan cricket team's performance in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar slams the allrounder and former Pakistan cricket stars.

    cricket Shoaib Akhtar slams Abdul Razzaq's 'Aishwarya Rai' remark and former Pakistan stars for applause osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 9:40 PM IST

    Renowned Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar expressed strong disapproval of his former teammate, Abdul Razzaq, who invoked Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while criticizing the Pakistan cricket team's performance in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Razzaq's comment, which aimed to highlight the team's changing motive, garnered criticism on social media. Akhtar not only condemned Razzaq's inappropriate comparison but also lashed out at fellow attendees, including former cricketers Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi, for applauding without challenging the statement.

    Taking to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Akhtar posted, "I highly condemn the inappropriate joke/comparison made by Razzaq. No woman should be disrespected like this. People seated beside him should have raised their voice right away rather than laughing & clapping."

    In a parallel development, former Indian cricket star Mohammed Kaif weighed in on the Cricket World Cup scenario, remarking that the current Pakistani team appeared "too soft" and their pace bowlers lacked the intimidating aura of past legends like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar. Kaif emphasized the contrast in demeanor, suggesting that the contemporary pacers, including Babar, Shaheen, and Rauf, lacked the assertiveness and fierceness displayed by their predecessors.

    Watch - Razzak talking about Pakistan cricketers and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 9:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Kane Williamson navigating laughter and technical glitches during the press conference in Mumbai osf

    Kane Williamson navigating laughter and technical glitches during the press conference in Mumbai

    Cricket Behind the Scenes: Rohit Sharma unveils team India's offbeat rituals ahead of ODI World Cup semifinal osf

    Behind the Scenes: Rohit Sharma unveils team India's offbeat rituals ahead of ODI World Cup semifinal

    Inzamam-ul-Haq's old video claiming Harbhajan Singh interest in Islam resurfaces; sparks netizens' curiosity snt

    Inzamam-ul-Haq's old video claiming Harbhajan Singh's interest in Islam resurfaces; sparks netizens' curiosity

    cricket Dravid and co inspect the Wankhede pitch as India gears up for World Cup semi-final against New Zealand osf

    Dravid and co inspect the Wankhede pitch as India gears up for World Cup semi-final against New Zealand

    cricket Michael Vaughan, former England cricket captain, gets a haircut and shave at Mumbai's roadside barber (WATCH) osf

    Michael Vaughan, former England cricket captain, gets a haircut and shave at Mumbai's roadside barber (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Football Happy Birthday Paulo Dybala: 7 famous quotes by 'The Jewel' osf

    Happy Birthday Paulo Dybala: 7 famous quotes by 'The Jewel'

    cricket Kane Williamson navigating laughter and technical glitches during the press conference in Mumbai osf

    Kane Williamson navigating laughter and technical glitches during the press conference in Mumbai

    Chinese scientists create first-of-its-kind chimera monkey with green eyes, glowing fingertips snt

    Chinese scientists create first-of-its-kind chimera monkey with green eyes, glowing fingertips

    EC issues notice to Arvind Kejriwal over alleged 'disparaging remarks' against PM Modi snt

    EC issues show-cause notice to AAP for 'disparaging remarks' against PM Modi on social media

    Cricket Behind the Scenes: Rohit Sharma unveils team India's offbeat rituals ahead of ODI World Cup semifinal osf

    Behind the Scenes: Rohit Sharma unveils team India's offbeat rituals ahead of ODI World Cup semifinal

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon