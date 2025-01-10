'Fast bowling has been my first love': India pacer Varun Aaron announces retirement from cricket

India pacer Varun Aaron announced his decision to bid adieu to his cricketing career after 20 years of playing at professional level on Friday, January 10.

The veteran pacer announced his retirement by sharing a statement on his social media handles. In the statement, Aaron reflected on 2 decades of his playing career and thanked his friends, family, teammates, support staff, and fans for their unwavering support over the years. He also looked back at the challenges of pushing the physical and mental limits to recover from injuries to make a comeback, while expressing his gratitude to NCA for their dedication and assistance.

“For the past 20 years, I have lived, breathed, and thrived on the rush of bowling fast. Today, with immense gratitude, I officially announce my retirement from representative cricket. This journey wouldn't have been possible without God, my family, friends, teammates, coaches, support staff and fans. “ Varun Aaron wrote.

“Over the years, I've had to push both my physical and mental limits to recover from numerous career-threatening injuries, having to comeback time and again, this was only possible thanks to the relentless dedication of the physios, trainers, and coaches at the National Cricket Academy," he added.

Varun Aaron played for India in 18 international matches, including 9 Tests and as many T20Is. The veteran pacer made his international debut for Team India in an ODI match against England. He has picked 18 and 11 wickets in Tests and ODIs, respectively. Aaron’s last appearance in an Indian jersey came in a Test match against West Indies in 2015.

In his post, Aaron thanked BCCI and Jharkhand Cricket Association (JCA), and the brands he endorsed or associated with for their support in his cricketing journey. The 35-year-old concluded his statement by saying that fast bowling will always remain part of him post retirement.

“I'd also like to thank the BCCI, JSCA, Red Bull, SG Cricket, and MRF Tyres for their invaluable support during critical junctures in my career.” the pacer wrote.

“As I bid farewell to a pursuit that has consumed me completely, I now look forward to savoring the smaller joys in life while staying deeply connected to the game that has given me everything. Fast Bowling has been my first love, and though I step off the field, it will always be a part of who I am," Aaron concluded.

