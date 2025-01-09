29 runs in an over! TN's Jagadeeshan smashes six 4s on trot in Vijay Hazare Trophy clash vs Rajasthan (WATCH)

N Jagadeeshan launched an assault on Rajasthan spinner Aman Singh Shekhawat by smashing 29 runs off a single over during Tamil Nadu's 268-run chase.

First Published Jan 9, 2025, 5:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 5:50 PM IST

Tamil Nadu opener N Jagadeeshan was in an explosive mode during the Vijay Hazare Trophy pre-quarterfinal match against Rajasthan at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday, January 9. 

Jagadeeshan gave a brilliant start to Tamil Nadu's 268-run chase. In the second over of Tamil Nadu's batting, the 29-year-old launched an assault against Rajasthan spinner Aman Singh Shekhawat as he smashed him for 29 runs in an over. After the first ball of the second over was started with a boundary off wide delivery, N Jagadeeshan continued his attacking approach by smashing Aman for six consecutive boundaries on the trot. By the end of second over, Tamil Nadu's total were 44/0 from 15/0 in the opening over of their run-chase. 

Soon, Tamil Nadu opener completed half-century in just 33 balls. Eventually, N Jagadeeshan's stay at the crease came to an end following his brilliant innings of 65 off 52 balls, including 10 fours before he was dismissed by Kukna Ajay Singh. The video of his explosive batting in an over has been posted by BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter). 

Watch the video here: 

However, N Jagadeeshan's efforts went in vain as Tamil Nadu lost the pre-quarters to Rajasthan after being bundled out for 248 in 47.1 overs. The opener led Tamil Nadu's batting until his dismissal at 107/3. Vijay Shankar (49), Baba Indrajit (37) and Mohamed Ali (34) stabilized the team's batting with their valuable contributions. Nonethless, their efforts fell short as the lower middle-order succumbed to pressure and Rajasthan bowling attack led by Aman Singh Shekhawat, Aniket Choudhary, and Kukna Ajay Singh got upper hand to secure 19-run victory for the side. 

Aman Singh Shekhawat registered figures 3/60 in 8.2 overs, while Aniket Choudhary (2/40) and Kukna Ajay Singh (2/59) picked two wickets each. 

In Rajasthan's batting, Abhijeet Tomar was the last player as he played a scintillating innings of 111 off 125 balls. 
Mahipal Lomror and Karthik Sharma's made valuable contributions to Rajasthan's 267-run total with innings of 60 and 35, respectively. 

In Tamil Nadu's bowling, Varun Chakravarthy scaped five wickets and registered figures 5/52. While, Sandeep Warrier and Sai Kishore picked two wickets. 

With pre-quarters' defeat, Tamil Nadu quest to win record-extending fifth Vijay Hazare Trophy ended, while Rajasthan will take on defending champions Haryana in the quarterfinal. 

