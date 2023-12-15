'End of an era': Memes explode as Hardik Pandya takes over from Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain

Mumbai Indians have appointed Hardik Pandya as their captain for IPL 2024. Pandya, who was recently brought back by the MI from Gujarat Titans, will take over from Rohit Sharma, has been their skipper since the 2013 season.

In the upcoming IPL 2024 season, Hardik Pandya is set to assume the captaincy for Mumbai Indians, succeeding Rohit Sharma, who guided the team to numerous victories over the past decade. Rohit, a pivotal force in leading Mumbai to five IPL titles, shares the title of the most successful captain in the tournament's history with MS Dhoni of the Chennai Super Kings.

This change in leadership transpires within a month of Mumbai Indians reacquiring Hardik Pandya, who previously captained the Gujarat Titans, achieving both a title and a runners-up finish in consecutive seasons. Mumbai's decision to entrust the captaincy to Hardik is rooted in their strategic vision to remain "future-ready."

"It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready," Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai's global head of performance, said in a statement. "Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin [Tendulkar] to Harbhajan [Singh] and Ricky [Ponting] to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future. It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season."

"We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary. His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL," the statement added.

"Under his guidance, MI became one of the most successful and loved teams ever. We will look forward to his guidance and experience on and off the field to further strengthen MI. We welcome Hardik Pandya as the new captain of MI and wish him all the very best," it concluded.

Rohit Sharma's tenure as the captain of Mumbai Indians in the IPL has undeniably left an indelible mark on the franchise's history. Taking charge when Mumbai Indians had yet to secure an IPL title, Rohit has led the team through 158 matches, with an impressive record of 87 wins, 67 losses, and 4 tied games. His leadership has been transformative, guiding the team to unprecedented success over the years.

Under Rohit's captaincy, Mumbai Indians clinched the coveted IPL title on five occasions— in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. This remarkable feat establishes Rohit as one of the greatest captains in the league's history, steering the team to consistent victories and elevating Mumbai Indians to a powerhouse in the IPL.

"Mumbai Indians' golden years came under Rohit Sharma. They didn't win a single trophy in the first 5 years - then came the Hitman and delivered 5 trophies in 8 seasons," said one user on X, while another simply stated, "End of an era."

A third user commented, "Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya back stab Rohit Sharma," while a fourth noted, "Hardik Pandya did Rohit Sharma and his fans bad."

