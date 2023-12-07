Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SHOCKING! Not just Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans were about to lose Mohammed Shami as well, reveals COO

    Gujarat Titans not only lost Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians in a high-profile transfer but also faced the potential departure of another key player, Mohammed Shami.

    Not only did Hardik Pandya's high-profile transfer from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians make headlines, but it has now been revealed that Gujarat Titans were also on the verge of losing another key player, Mohammed Shami. The Chief Operating Officer of Gujarat Titans, Colonel Arvinder Singh, disclosed in an interview that a franchise had directly approached Mohammed Shami, the team's leading wicket-taker.

    Colonel Arvinder Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the approach, emphasising that the method of directly contacting players is incorrect. According to him, the proper procedure involves player trade odds, expressing interest through the BCCI, and then informing the concerned franchise, but in this case, the IPL team approached Gujarat Titans' coaching staff directly.

    Earlier, GT Team Director Vikram Solanki acknowledged Hardik Pandya's significant contributions to the team's success in the last two seasons, culminating in an IPL championship and a runner-up finish. Solanki respected Pandya's decision to return to his original team, Mumbai Indians, expressing best wishes for his future endeavours.

    With Hardik Pandya's departure confirmed, the 24-year-old opener Shubman Gill, who secured the 'orange cap' in the last season with 890 runs, emerged as the obvious choice for captaincy. Gill, expressing delight and pride, looks forward to leading Gujarat Titans with their exciting brand of cricket.

    Hardik Pandya shared a video depicting his journey for Mumbai Indians and commented, "This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back."

