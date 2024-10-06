India's richest woman cricketer: Know Harmanpreet Kaur's net worth, assets, salary and more

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, is one of the finest players in the world. In this post, we will look at her net worth and income.

India's richest woman cricketer: Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, is the richest woman cricketer in India. What is her net worth? Let's see how much the salary is in cricket. From international cricket to the Women's Indian Premier League, Harmanpreet Kaur has showcased her talent in all formats and has made her mark. So far, Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 3445 runs in ODIs and 3112 runs in T20 cricket. Similarly, she has taken 31 wickets in ODIs and 32 wickets in T20 cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur is also one of the bowlers who have taken 5 wickets in a single match in women's cricket. One of the best women cricketers in the history of cricket. Not only this, but she has also been appreciated by veteran cricketers of the Indian team like Sachin, Kohli, Sehwag. Won the Arjuna Award for Best Female Athlete in 2017.

She has the distinction of being the first Indian woman player to score a century in women's T20 cricket. Harmanpreet Kaur achieved this feat in the 2018 T20 World Cup match against New Zealand. Not only this, but she also holds the distinction of being the player who has scored more than 3000 runs in T20 cricket. She has played 114 matches as captain in the T20 series and scored more than 3000 runs. She has the distinction of playing 100 international T20 matches for India.

India Women, Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet, currently 35, has won gold medals in the Women's T20 Asia Cup (2012, 2016, 2022), Women's Premier League (2023), and 2022 Asian Games. Harmanpreet Kaur, who did not get a job in the Punjab Police Department, got a government job in Indian Railways. After this, let's see how much is the income of India's richest woman cricketer, Harmanpreet Kaur, and what is her net worth. According to a report by a famous English magazine, Harmanpreet Kaur has a net worth of Rs 25 crores. Harmanpreet Kaur, who is placed in the 'A' category in the BCCI Central Contract, gets a salary of Rs 50 lakhs per year.

Harmanpreet Kaur Salary

Indian women's team's best all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur earns Rs 1.80 crore in the Women's Premier League. Instead of earning more income from cricket, she earns more income through brand endorsements and advertisements. Harmanpreet Kaur has appeared in advertisements for famous brands like HDFC Life, CEAT, Nike, Puma, Boost. She has luxurious houses in Mumbai and Patiala.

