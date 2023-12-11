'Was afraid of facing Sreesanth': Gambhir's quirky jibe in 'wrong answer only' session

Delve into the lighter side of cricket as Gautam Gambhir playfully discloses an unexpected truth in a 'wrong answer only' session. In a candid moment, the former cricketer humorously admits to being afraid of facing Sreesanth, adding a touch of wit to the on going cricketing banter.

In a recent Legends League Cricket (LLC) match, the longstanding camaraderie between former India teammates S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir took an unexpected turn, igniting a controversial feud that has now escalated into a legal dispute.

The dispute unfolded when Sreesanth alleged that Gambhir referred to himself as a 'fixer' during their on-field clash. Videos and social media posts by the former pacer shed light on the contentious exchange, sparking a heated debate within the cricketing community. Gambhir, however, maintained a stoic silence amid the serious allegations, choosing not to publicly address the matter.

Adding an intriguing twist to the narrative, Gambhir recently participated in a "wrong answers only" session. When asked to name one bowler he was afraid of facing, the former opening batter provocatively mentioned Sreesanth, accompanied by a wry smile. The subtle dig unveiled a layer of tension in their professional relationship.

While Sreesanth took to social media to provide his perspective on the incident, Gambhir opted for a more cryptic approach. Sharing a post on Instagram with the caption "Smile when the world is all about attention!", Gambhir indirectly addressed the controversy. This prompted a direct response from Sreesanth in the comments section, challenging Gambhir's authority to make accusations and expressing disappointment over the apparent lack of respect.

The dispute took a legal turn when Legends League Cricket issued a notice to Sreesanth, labelling his social media outburst as a 'breach of contract.' The notice reportedly demands the removal of all videos posted by Sreesanth on social media before any further dialogue can take place. Expressing that on-field umpires did not report the use of expletives by Gambhir, the notice underscores the complexity of the situation.

As the LLC commissioner intervenes to address the escalating tensions, the controversy surrounding Sreesanth and Gambhir continues to unfold, leaving fans and the cricketing fraternity on edge. The legal implications add a new dimension to the clash, underscoring the challenges of managing disputes in the era of social media scrutiny.

