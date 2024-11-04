IPL 2025 auction to be held in Riyadh at the end of November; franchises gear up to fill 204 player slots

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is gearing up for its much-anticipated 2025 mega auction, reportedly scheduled to take place in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, in the last week of November.

As Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises gear up for the next season of the cash-rich T20 league, a PTI report quoting BCCI sources on Monday confirmed that the 2025 mega auction is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, in the last week of November.

"The IPL auctions will be held in Riyadh and it has been notified to the franchises. The likely dates are November 24 and 25," a BCCI source was quoted as saying in a PTI report on conditions of anonymity.

Although the BCCI has yet to officially confirm the venue, reports have indicated that arrangements are being finalized, with a formal announcement expected soon.

The choice of Riyadh follows several exploratory visits by BCCI officials to assess possible locations, with Jeddah and other international cities such as Dubai, Singapore, and Vienna initially considered. Ultimately, Saudi Arabia’s capital emerged as the preferred venue for the high-profile auction, reflecting the league’s widening international appeal.

IPL 2025 mega auction: 204 player slots up for grabs

The IPL 2025 auction is particularly high-stakes as it is a mega auction, expected to draw intense bidding for marquee Indian players, including Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Ishan Kishan.

With a collective budget of approximately Rs 641.5 crore available to fill 204 player slots, including 70 for overseas cricketers, franchises are primed to make major investments. Already, 46 players have been retained at a cumulative expense of Rs 558.5 crore, leaving teams with significant budgets for the remaining slots.

Overlap with Australia Test series raises scheduling concerns

The timing of the IPL 2025 mega auction has sparked concerns due to a potential scheduling overlap with India’s Test series opener against Australia, which begins on November 22 in Perth. Disney Star, the broadcasting rights holder for both the IPL and the India-Australia series, has reportedly expressed concerns over this clash.

However, the time difference between India and Australia could mitigate the impact, as the auction held in the afternoon IST may avoid direct conflict with the Test match broadcast.

Franchise representatives are closely monitoring the scheduling situation, with hopes that the BCCI and broadcasters can coordinate to ensure the smooth running of both marquee events.

The decision to move the IPL auction to an international location highlights the league's strategy for growth, with the goal of enhancing its global presence. As anticipation grows for the 2025 season, both fans and franchise owners are looking forward to the intense bidding wars that are set to influence the competitive dynamics of the league in the upcoming year.

