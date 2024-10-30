IND vs NZ 2024: No new additions to India squad for 3rd Test

India's batting coach Abhishek Nayar dismisses reports of Harshit Rana's inclusion in the squad.

cricket Abhishek Nayar Confirms No New Additions to India Squad for 3rd Test against New Zealand scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 3:49 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

Reports emerged yesterday about changes in the Indian team for the final Test against New Zealand. The news was about the inclusion of Delhi's young pacer, Harshit Rana, in the squad. The report also stated that Rana would make his Test debut on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium. Rana was initially with the Indian team as a traveling reserve at the start of the series in Bengaluru. He later left the camp to play for Delhi in the third round of the Ranji Trophy against Assam.

Also read: ICC Test Rankings: Jaiswal climbs, Bumrah loses top Spot

However, India's batting coach, Abhishek Nayar, has denied the reports of Rana's inclusion. He stated, "No additions to the squad. Every week is critical, every day is critical. We have not been narrow-minded in thinking about the WTC final. We want to focus of this match " Abhishek clarified this in a press conference today. The 22-year-old Rana delivered an impressive performance with both bat and ball, helping Delhi secure a 10-wicket victory against Assam at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Rana took seven wickets in the match and scored 59 runs in the first innings.

After the match, he also spoke about playing for the Indian team. “The team management wanted me to play domestic before going to Australia and I am glad that I did well in this match both with bat and ball,” Rana said after the Ranji Trophy match against Assam. The right-arm quick, who played in the Duleep Trophy last month, took eight wickets in two matches. He was later selected for India's T20 squad against Bangladesh but didn't get a chance to play.

Rana was also included in the 18-member squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He will be part of the six-member seam attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Indian Team for the 3rd Test against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

Also read: From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

cricket Virat Kohli RCB Captaincy Record IPL Analysis scr

Virat Kohli's RCB captaincy record

cricket IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer unlikely to be retained by KKR scr

Shreyas Iyer unlikely to be retained by KKR: reports

cricket ICC Test Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs, Jasprit Bumrah loses Top Spot scr

ICC Test Rankings: Jaiswal climbs, Bumrah loses top Spot

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli poised to return as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, claims report; fans excited snt

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli poised to return as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, claims report; fans excited

cricket India Women win ODI Series against New Zealand Women: Smriti Mandhana's Century Seals Victory in 3rd match scr

Mandhana's century leads India to victory against New Zealand in 3rd ODI

Recent Stories

Over 1,100 Vedacharyas join CM Yogi for grand Saryu aarti at Deepotsav PHOTOS gcw

Over 1,100 Vedacharyas join CM Yogi for grand Saryu aarti at Deepotsav (PHOTOS)

CM Yogi lights diyas of faith at Ram Lalla Temple for a historic Deepotsav gcw

CM Yogi lights diyas of faith at Ram Lalla Temple for a historic Deepotsav

Autonomous surface vessel 'Matangi' completes first leg of 'Sagarmala Parikarma' from Mumbai to Karwar gcw

Autonomous surface vessel 'Matangi' completes first leg of 'Sagarmala Parikarma' from Mumbai to Karwar

7 Foods to avoid if you have migraines RTM

7 Foods to avoid if you have migraines

Easy tips for storing gold jewelry at home RTM

Easy tips for storing gold jewelry at home

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon