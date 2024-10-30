From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction

Top 5 Players to be Released Before IPL 2025 Auctions: The IPL 2025 mega auction is likely to take place at the end of November. Before this, the teams have to confirm their list of retained players. Unexpectedly, teams are releasing star players.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 3:37 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

Top 5 Players Released Before IPL 2025 Auction

Top 5 Players to be Released Before IPL 2025 Auctions: The BCCI and the IPL Governing Council have accelerated preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, which will be held next year. A mega auction for the players will be conducted. Each team can retain six players. Teams can retain a maximum of six players using direct retention and the Right to Match (RTM) option. Due to the limited retention rules, teams have to release big stars.

article_image2

KL Rahul, Lucknow Super Giants

1. KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants)

Lucknow Super Giants signed KL Rahul for Rs.18 crore in the 2022 mega auction. He captained the team for three seasons. Due to poor form and injuries, the Lucknow team is unlikely to retain him.

article_image3

Rishabh Pant, IPL 2025

2. Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals)

Retaining Rishabh Pant was considered an easy task for Delhi Capitals. But, now reports suggest that he will leave the team. Reports suggest that his relationship with the team management is deteriorating.

article_image4

Faf du Plessis, Royal Challengers Bangalore

3. Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Reports suggest that RCB will release 40-year-old Faf du Plessis before IPL 2025. The team may give preference to other foreign players.

article_image5

Pat Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2025

4. Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Pat Cummins' leadership played a key role in a remarkable turnaround in Sunrisers Hyderabad's journey. Sunrisers may focus on retaining other foreign players.

article_image6

Shreyas Iyer, IPL 2025

5. Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL title in 2024. After Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata to the IPL title. KKR is thinking because Iyer's recent form has not been good.

