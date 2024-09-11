Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rohit Sharma tops IPL salary chart: Rs 178.6 crore in 17 years; Know Dhoni's, Kohli's salary

    Rohit Sharma tops the IPL salary chart from 2008 to 2024, followed by MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma earned a staggering ₹178.6 crore in 17 seasons, securing the top spot.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 9:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 9:15 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma

    The IPL has been a thrilling spectacle since its inception in 2008. From its inaugural season, the league has not only revolutionized the game but has also significantly contributed to the earnings of players. It's safe to say that the IPL is a lucrative tournament, and every player dreams of being a part of it.

    article_image2

    Rohit Sharma - Highest IPL Salary

    This is because it is a source of substantial income. From 2008 to 2024, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni have earned the highest total salaries. These three stalwarts of the Indian team have played in every IPL season from 2008 to 2024, earning the highest salaries over these 17 years.

    article_image3

    IPL 2025, Rohit Sharma Highest IPL Salary

    Rohit Sharma has been playing for Mumbai Indians since 2011. He holds the record for being the first captain to lead Mumbai Indians to five trophy victories. In his 17 seasons in the IPL, Rohit Sharma has earned a staggering ₹178.6 crore. This information has been confirmed by Inside Sport. Accordingly, Rohit Sharma tops the list of Indian cricketers who have earned the most through the IPL. In 257 IPL matches, Rohit Sharma has scored 6,628 runs, including 43 fifties and 2 centuries. He has also taken 15 wickets, with a highest score of 109*. Leading Mumbai Indians from 2013 to 2023, Hitman Rohit Sharma has played 165 matches as captain, scoring 4,236 runs at an average of 28.62.

    article_image4

    MS Dhoni - IPL Salary

    In second place is former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. His earnings are not far behind Rohit Sharma. He has led CSK to five trophy wins, equaling Mumbai Indians' record. Dhoni has earned a total of ₹176.8 crore playing for CSK. In 264 matches, Dhoni has amassed 5,234 runs, including 24 half-centuries, with a highest score of 84*. Notably, Dhoni has scored 4,660 runs as a captain. His net worth is estimated to be ₹1,040 crore.

    article_image5

    Virat Kohli IPL Salary

    Virat Kohli, who has been playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2008, would have created a sensation if he had entered the auction. However, he has never been auctioned. Nevertheless, Virat Kohli has earned a total of ₹173.2 crore in 17 years. In 252 matches, Virat Kohli has scored 8,004 runs, including 55 half-centuries and 8 centuries, with a highest score of 113. His net worth is estimated to be ₹1,050 crore. Despite being a high earner, Virat Kohli has earned only ₹173.2 crore from the IPL in 17 years. However, if he had entered the auction, his earnings would have been significantly higher. This makes Rohit Sharma the highest-earning Indian player in IPL history, followed by Dhoni in second place and Virat Kohli in third place.

