Rohit Sharma reflects on India's defeat in World Cup final against Australia

In acknowledging India's defeat in the World Cup final against Australia, skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that the team fell short, particularly in their batting performance. The Australians successfully bowled out India for a below-par total of 240 on a challenging pitch, eventually securing a six-wicket victory in 43 overs to claim their historic sixth 50-over world title.

During the post-match presentation, Rohit expressed his pride in the team but acknowledged the need for a better batting display. He remarked, "The result hasn't gone our way, and we know that we were not good enough on the day. Honestly, 20-30 runs (more) would've been good. We didn't bat well enough."

Rohit revealed that the team had aimed for a score of around 270-280, especially when Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were at the crease. Despite their efforts, the wickets kept falling, disrupting the team's plans.

Crediting the Australian batsmen, centurion Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, for their outstanding 192-run partnership, Rohit acknowledged the pivotal role it played in Australia's victory. He recognized the challenge posed by the Aussies, saying, "Australia stitched a big partnership after losing three wickets. With 240 on the board, we wanted early wickets, but credit to Travis Head and Marnus. They put us completely out of the game."

Regarding the pitch conditions, Rohit mentioned that the surface improved for batting under lights but refrained from using it as an excuse. Despite the challenging circumstances, he gave credit to Head and Labuschagne for their crucial partnership that ultimately led to Australia's triumph.

