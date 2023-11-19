Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rohit Sharma reflects on India's defeat in World Cup final against Australia

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma provided insights into India's loss to Australia in the World Cup final, acknowledging that the team fell short, particularly in their batting performance.

    cricket Rohit Sharma reflects on India's defeat in World Cup final against Australia osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

    In acknowledging India's defeat in the World Cup final against Australia, skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that the team fell short, particularly in their batting performance. The Australians successfully bowled out India for a below-par total of 240 on a challenging pitch, eventually securing a six-wicket victory in 43 overs to claim their historic sixth 50-over world title.

    During the post-match presentation, Rohit expressed his pride in the team but acknowledged the need for a better batting display. He remarked, "The result hasn't gone our way, and we know that we were not good enough on the day. Honestly, 20-30 runs (more) would've been good. We didn't bat well enough."

    Rohit revealed that the team had aimed for a score of around 270-280, especially when Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were at the crease. Despite their efforts, the wickets kept falling, disrupting the team's plans.

    Crediting the Australian batsmen, centurion Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, for their outstanding 192-run partnership, Rohit acknowledged the pivotal role it played in Australia's victory. He recognized the challenge posed by the Aussies, saying, "Australia stitched a big partnership after losing three wickets. With 240 on the board, we wanted early wickets, but credit to Travis Head and Marnus. They put us completely out of the game."

    Regarding the pitch conditions, Rohit mentioned that the surface improved for batting under lights but refrained from using it as an excuse. Despite the challenging circumstances, he gave credit to Head and Labuschagne for their crucial partnership that ultimately led to Australia's triumph.

    Also Read: IND vs AUS WC Final: KL Rahul becomes 1st Indian player to script this massive World Cup feat

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 11:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australia lift 6th World Cup title: Deep dive into how Cummins & Co. shattered India's dream silencing a billion fans snt

    Australia lift 6th WC title: Deep dive into how Cummins & Co. shattered India's dream silencing a billion fans

    WATCH PM Modi, Australia's Deputy PM hand over ODI World Cup 2023 trophy to Cummins & Co snt

    WATCH: PM Modi, Australia's Deputy PM hand over ODI World Cup 2023 trophy to Cummins & Co.

    IND vs AUS World Cup India Kettleborough curse drags on: Men in Blue's miseries continue in ICC events; fans blame umpire jinx snt

    India's Kettleborough curse drags on: Men in Blue's miseries continue in ICC events; fans blame umpire jinx

    ODI World Cup 2023: Kapil Dev reveals he wasn't invited for the final, wanted '83 team to be guests avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Kapil Dev reveals he wasn't invited for the final, wanted ‘83 team to be guests

    Australia wins 6th WC title: Travis Head crushes billion dreams 2 decades after unforgettable Ponting show avv

    Australia wins 6th WC title: Travis Head crushes billion dreams 2 decades after unforgettable Ponting show

    Recent Stories

    Australia lift 6th World Cup title: Deep dive into how Cummins & Co. shattered India's dream silencing a billion fans snt

    Australia lift 6th WC title: Deep dive into how Cummins & Co. shattered India's dream silencing a billion fans

    cricket How Australia dominated India to win World Cup 2023 osf

    How Australia dominated India to win World Cup 2023

    WATCH PM Modi, Australia's Deputy PM hand over ODI World Cup 2023 trophy to Cummins & Co snt

    WATCH: PM Modi, Australia's Deputy PM hand over ODI World Cup 2023 trophy to Cummins & Co.

    IND vs AUS World Cup India Kettleborough curse drags on: Men in Blue's miseries continue in ICC events; fans blame umpire jinx snt

    India's Kettleborough curse drags on: Men in Blue's miseries continue in ICC events; fans blame umpire jinx

    ODI World Cup 2023: Kapil Dev reveals he wasn't invited for the final, wanted '83 team to be guests avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Kapil Dev reveals he wasn't invited for the final, wanted ‘83 team to be guests

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon