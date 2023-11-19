Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs AUS WC Final: KL Rahul becomes 1st Indian player to script this massive World Cup feat

    In a momentous achievement, KL Rahul, India's wicketkeeper-batsman, scripted his name into the cricketing annals by becoming the first Indian number five player to surpass 400 runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 8:08 PM IST

    In the highly anticipated World Cup final between India and Australia, KL Rahul etched his name in the record books by becoming the first Indian number five player to achieve the remarkable feat of amassing 400 runs in a single edition of the tournament. The accomplished wicketkeeper-batsman, aged 31, showcased stellar performances throughout the ongoing ODI World Cup, amassing a total of 452 runs in 10 innings with an impressive strike rate of 90.76 and an average of 75.33. Rahul's outstanding contributions included a century and two fifties in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

    However, Mitchell Starc proved to be a game-changer in the World Cup final, dismissing Rahul for 66 runs from 107 balls in the 41.3 overs. Starc's well-delivered length ball induced an outside edge from the wicketkeeper-batsman, and Josh Inglis made no mistake, securing the crucial catch behind the wickets.

    Having made his debut in the 50-over format in 2016, Rahul has built a formidable reputation, accumulating a total of 2743 runs in 68 innings with a commendable strike rate of 88.14.

    In the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Pat Cummins-led Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first, setting the stage for an intense battle for the World Cup title. While the 'Men in Blue' aim for their third championship, Australia is determined to secure their sixth trophy.

    Playing XI:

    Australia - Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (Wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

    India - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

    Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami strike early as India tightens grip on Australia in World Cup Final

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 8:08 PM IST
