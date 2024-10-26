Ranji Trophy: Kerala vs Bengal toss delayed by rain

In Group C, Kerala is second in the table, with a win against Punjab followed by a draw versus Karnataka.

The Ranji Trophy cricket match between Kerala and Bengal has been delayed due to rain. The toss has not yet been possible due to the outfield being soaked by heavy rain last night. There were earlier reports that the match might be postponed due to heavy rain in Bengal and Odisha under the influence of cyclone Dana.

The fixture against Bengal is the last chance for Sanju Samson, who is in the T20I squad for the South Africa tour, to excel in the Ranji Trophy before that. The previous match between Kerala and Karnataka could not be completed due to rain. The match was abandoned with Kerala's first innings at 161-3. Sanju was unbeaten on 15 runs in that match. Kerala has seven points and Bengal has four. Haryana is at the top of Group C with 10 points from two matches.

Kerala Ranji team for the match against Bengal: Vathsal Govind, Rohan Kunnummal, Baba Aparajith, Sachin Baby (Captain), Sanju Samson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Aditya Sarvate, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Salman Nizar, Vishnu Vinod, Fazil Fanoos, Krishna Prasad.

