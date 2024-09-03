Pakistan sets unwanted record after Test series loss against Bangladesh

With a second successive defeat against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan becomes only the second team to lose a home Test series against all 10 Test-playing nations. Bangladesh is the only other team to have achieved this dubious distinction.

Pakistan's Test series loss to Bangladesh has brought them an unwanted record. With this defeat, Pakistan becomes only the second team to lose a home Test series against all 10 Test-playing nations. Bangladesh is the only other team to have achieved this dubious distinction.

It is also noteworthy that Pakistan has not won any of their last 10 Tests at home, having drawn six and lost four. This is the first time since 2022-23 that Pakistan has suffered a complete whitewash at home. England was the last team to crush Pakistan in a Test series. Pakistan last won a Test match at home 1303 days ago.

Pakistan, who lost the series 3-0 in Australia, also lost the T20 and Test series against England. Although they managed to draw the Test series against New Zealand, they lost the ODI series.

Pakistan were also eliminated in the group stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, with their victory over Pakistan, Bangladesh moved up to fourth place in the World Test Championship points table, while Pakistan are languishing at the eighth position, only above West Indies.

Pakistan at home in Test cricket since 2022:



- Draw vs AUS.

- Draw vs AUS.

- Lost vs AUS.

- Lost vs ENG.

- Lost vs ENG.

- Lost vs ENG.

- Draw vs NZ.

- Draw vs NZ.

- Lost vs BAN.

- Lost vs BAN.



A FAMOUS STREAK IN TEST HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/jrnqvZ8Y2M — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 3, 2024

This is only the eighth Test win for Bangladesh abroad and their third series triumph. Bangladesh have previously won Test series against West Indies (2-0) and Zimbabwe (1-0).

