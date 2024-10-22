Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw axed from Mumbai team

Prithvi Shaw has been excluded from the Mumbai squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match due to disciplinary reasons, primarily related to inconsistent training attendance and fitness levels.

Young opener Prithvi Shaw has been dropped from the Mumbai team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match. This exclusion is reportedly part of a disciplinary action. Reports suggest that his inconsistent attendance at training sessions and failure to maintain fitness led to his removal from the team. The selection committee assessed him as unfit to play due to his increased weight. The Mumbai selection committee, comprising Sanjay Patil (Chairman), Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar, and Vikrant Yeligeti, decided to exclude Shaw for at least one match.

It is uncertain whether he will play in subsequent matches. However, the selection committee believes this break will serve as a lesson for the 24-year-old. Other Indian players in the team, such as Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and captain Ajinkya Rahane, regularly attend training. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw has been absent from these sessions. According to Cricbuzz, the team management, including the selectors, captain, and coach, were united in their decision to exclude Shaw from the team.

Akhil Herwadkar has replaced Shaw in the team. He has played 41 Ranji matches. Karsh Kothari has also joined the team, replacing Tanush Kotian, who was selected for the India A team's tour of Australia. Shaw has played five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I for India. He scored a century in his debut Test against the West Indies in Rajkot in 2018 and was named Player of the Match. However, off-field issues have hampered his career.

This season, he has played two Ranji Trophy matches so far. He scored 7 and 12 against Baroda. Against Maharashtra, he was dismissed for one run in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 39 in the second innings. Mumbai has one win and one loss. Mumbai will face Tripura in their next match on the 26th in Agartala.

Mumbai Team: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ayush Matre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhessh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (Wicketkeeper), Siddhaant Addhatrao (Wicketkeeper), Shams Mulani, Karsh Kothari, Himanshu Singh, Mohit Avasthi, Juned Khan, Royston Dias, Shardul Thakur

