Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Third umpire's Marcus Stoinis decision in SA clash prompts Australia to seek clarification

    In a gripping World Cup encounter, a contentious umpiring decision concerning Marcus Stoinis' dismissal has left Australia seeking answers from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Third umpire's Marcus Stoinis decision in SA clash prompts Australia to seek clarification osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    Australia's camp expressed dissatisfaction with the third umpire's ruling that led to Marcus Stoinis being declared out in the World Cup match against South Africa, resulting in a 134-run defeat. Batsman Marnus Labuschagne and coach Andrew McDonald stated their intention to seek clarification from the ICC. Stoinis was given out for a caught behind in the 18th over, following a review by South Africa, when Kagiso Rabada bowled. The Ultra edge indicated a spike as the ball made contact with Stoinis' lower hand. However, the situation was perplexing because Stoinis' top hand had left the bat, and the question of whether both the top and bottom hand were connected to the bat was a matter of debate.

    Marnus Labuschagne, positioned at the non-striker's end, expressed the team's intent to request an explanation from the international governing body.

    "In these crucial moments, we must respect the umpire's decision. I'm confident that the ICC will provide some form of explanation regarding the dismissal," said McDonald after the match.

    Labuschagne, who was at the non-striker's end, conveyed the team's intent to seek an explanation from the international governing body.

    "We aim to gain clarity or seek clarification because it is the World Cup," Labuschagne remarked.

    "The umpires appeared to be uncertain about what had occurred. They saw the same as we did, so there wasn't much clarity. From my perspective, it appeared on the field that his hand was off the bat, the ball hit the glove, and Marcus and I were merely inquiring whether they had checked.

    "Because they only examined the spike from the front, they didn't provide the close-up, zoomed-in side view that we had, which clearly showed a gap between the two gloves and the handle.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa crushes Australia with a 134-run victory in Lucknow

    "But once again, I have been in the third umpire's room, and the screen is much larger and clearer than what I see from the field on the pixelated screen.

    There was some discussion that it might have hit the bat's handle. I'm not sure." Steve Smith was also given out following a review by South Africa. The umpire had to change his decision as the ball tracking technology indicated that it would hit the leg stump.

    "It's challenging to contest technology. There was a possibility that the ball was moving outside the leg, but the technology suggested it would hit the stumps.

    "Anytime Smith and Stoinis are at the crease, there's a chance. They are both top-notch players, and if given the opportunity, they could have brought the match closer," McDonald added.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Commentator Harsha Bhogle unavailable for India vs Pakistan clash due to Dengue

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ahmedabad subdued anticipation: High stakes, sold-out India vs Pakistan WC tickets, but where's the buzz snt

    Ahmedabad's subdued anticipation: High stakes, sold-out India vs Pakistan WC tickets, but where's the buzz?

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa crushes Australia with a 134-run victory in Lucknow osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa crushes Australia with a 134-run victory in Lucknow

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia batting lineup flops again, goes through massive collapse avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia batting lineup flops again, goes through massive collapse

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Commentator Harsha Bhogle unavailable for India vs Pakistan clash due to Dengue osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Commentator Harsha Bhogle unavailable for India vs Pakistan clash due to Dengue

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa puts a huge score as Australian bowlers go expensive avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa puts a huge score as Australian bowlers go expensive

    Recent Stories

    Fear No More: Conquering Paraskevidekatriaphobia on Friday the 13th snt eai

    Fear No More: Conquering Paraskevidekatriaphobia on Friday the 13th

    TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in Angallu 307 case AJR

    BREAKING: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in Angallu 307 case

    Bengaluru woman cancels ride, shockingly receives nude photos from driver vkp

    Bengaluru woman cancels ride, shockingly receives nude photos from driver

    Turning fear into profit: The business of Friday the 13th superstitions snt eai

    Turning fear into profit: The business of Friday the 13th superstitions

    'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan confirms heroine for the film, details here RKK

    'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan confirms heroine for the film, details here

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon