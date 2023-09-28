ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's encouraging words on Jasprit Bumrah's form ahead of mega event

In the build-up to the Cricket World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma shared his candid thoughts regarding Jasprit Bumrah's performance. During the third ODI match against Australia in Rajkot, Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the standout bowler for the Indian cricket team, securing three crucial wickets. Despite India ending up on the losing side, Bumrah's performance provided a significant morale boost ahead of the Cricket World Cup. Captain Rohit Sharma expressed his satisfaction with Bumrah's physical and mental condition, highlighting the importance of his well-being for the team. Bumrah had been sidelined due to injury for a period, but his return has been a substantial positive for the Indian cricket team, and Rohit was unequivocal in stating that one subpar game should not cast a shadow over his abilities.

"I'm quite pleased, particularly with how he (Bumrah) assesses his physical condition. His skill level is exceptional, and it's important to remember that even the best can have an occasional off day. What matters most is his mental and physical readiness, and in that regard, we're in good shape," Rohit said during the post-match ceremony when asked about Bumrah's form.

Rohit expressed his contentment with the team's preparations for the World Cup and refrained from dwelling too much on India's 66-run defeat at the hands of Australia in the final match of the three-game ODI series.

The skipper revealed that both he and the team management, led by coach Rahul Dravid, have a clear understanding of the 15-member squad that will represent India in the upcoming World Cup.

The final squad announcement is scheduled for Thursday (September 28).

"In our last 7-8 ODIs, we've performed exceptionally well under varying conditions. We faced challenges at different junctures, and we responded admirably. Regrettably, today's outcome wasn't what we aimed for, but I won't dwell too much on this game. Our overall performance has been commendable," said the captain during the post-match presentation.

Rohit, who has been in splendid form recently with several half-centuries to his name, maintained his fluent touch as he scored 81 runs on the day.

"I'm quite content with my current form. Naturally, I aim to convert these starts into big innings, but as long as I'm striking the ball well, I'm satisfied," he affirmed.

While concerns persist over Axar Patel's quadriceps injury, Rohit was resolute in identifying the players who will carry India's aspirations in the upcoming World Cup.

"When we discuss the 15-man squad, we are crystal clear about our requirements and the individuals capable of fulfilling them. There's no confusion. We know precisely where we're headed," he concluded.

