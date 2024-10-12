Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Siraj takes charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police

    Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has officially assumed the role of Deputy Superintendent of Police after reporting to the Telangana DGP.

    cricket Mohammed Siraj Appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 3:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

    Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has officially taken charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police. He assumed the role at the DGP office after reporting to the Telangana DGP on Friday. M. Anil Kumar Yadav and Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi were also present alongside Siraj. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had earlier promised Siraj a Group-1 government position, a promise that has now been fulfilled. Hyderabad-born Siraj expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the government. The ceremony honored Siraj's cricketing achievements and dedication to the nation. He will continue his cricketing career while inspiring many in his new role, the police clarified in an X post.

    Siraj is currently resting after the Test series against Bangladesh. He was not included in the T20 squad. His next assignment will be the Test series against New Zealand. The 30-year-old has been a regular in the Indian team in the last couple of years. 

    Siraj has played 29 Tests for India and has taken 78 wickets so far with an average of 29.93. The right-arm quick has retained his place for the three-Test series against New Zealand, starting October 16. He along with Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to form the pace trio. 

    After the New Zealand series, India's next big assignment is away to Australia in November. The five-Test series will be crucial in the context of the World Test Championship.  In order to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, India's pacer battery will need to fire on all cylinders and Siraj is certainly going to be a vital cog in the bouncy wickets of Australia. 

