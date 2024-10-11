India's squad for Test series against New Zealand announced: Bumrah appointed vice-captain; details here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday officially announced the squad for the highly anticipated three-match Test series against New Zealand.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed as the vice-captain of India's 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand, which is set to begin in Bengaluru on Wednesday. This key decision suggests that Bumrah could be groomed to lead the team in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma.

Notably, India had no designated vice-captain during their recent two-match Test series against Bangladesh, further emphasizing Bumrah's potential future role as a leader. The decision comes amid Rohit Sharma's established position as captain, with Bumrah stepping up to play a more significant leadership role.

The squad for the New Zealand series has been reduced to 15 players. Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, who was part of the team for the Bangladesh series, has been ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury during Uttar Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy match against Bengal in Lucknow.

The squad boasts a blend of youth and experience, featuring rising stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, alongside seasoned campaigners such as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Wicketkeeping responsibilities will be handled by Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel, ensuring a strong presence behind the stumps.

In the bowling department, India will rely on a formidable lineup, including ace spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav. The pace attack will be spearheaded by Bumrah, complemented by Mohd. Siraj and Akash Deep.

In addition to the main squad, the BCCI has named travelling reserves, including Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna, to provide additional depth and options during the series.

India’s squad for the three Tests against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep

Test series schedule:

New Zealand's Tour of India S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Wed 16-Oct-24 Sun 20-Oct-24 9:30 AM 1st Test Bengaluru 2 Thu 24-Oct-24 Mon 28-Oct-24 9:30 AM 2nd Test Pune 3 Fri 01-Nov-24 Tue 05-Nov-24 9:30 AM 3rd Test Mumbai

With the series just around the corner, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the clash as India aims to showcase its prowess at home against a formidable New Zealand side.

