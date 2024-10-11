Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's squad for Test series against New Zealand announced: Bumrah appointed vice-captain; details here

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday officially announced the squad for the highly anticipated three-match Test series against New Zealand.

    India squad for Test series against New Zealand announced: Bumrah appointed vice-captain; details here snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 10:29 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 10:55 PM IST

    Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed as the vice-captain of India's 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand, which is set to begin in Bengaluru on Wednesday. This key decision suggests that Bumrah could be groomed to lead the team in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma.

    Notably, India had no designated vice-captain during their recent two-match Test series against Bangladesh, further emphasizing Bumrah's potential future role as a leader. The decision comes amid Rohit Sharma's established position as captain, with Bumrah stepping up to play a more significant leadership role.

    The squad for the New Zealand series has been reduced to 15 players. Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, who was part of the team for the Bangladesh series, has been ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury during Uttar Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy match against Bengal in Lucknow.

    The squad boasts a blend of youth and experience, featuring rising stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, alongside seasoned campaigners such as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Wicketkeeping responsibilities will be handled by Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel, ensuring a strong presence behind the stumps.

    In the bowling department, India will rely on a formidable lineup, including ace spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav. The pace attack will be spearheaded by Bumrah, complemented by Mohd. Siraj and Akash Deep.

    In addition to the main squad, the BCCI has named travelling reserves, including Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna, to provide additional depth and options during the series.

    India’s squad for the three Tests against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep

    Test series schedule:

    New Zealand's Tour of India

    S. No.

    Date (From)

    Date (To)

    Time

    Match

    Venue

    1

    Wed

    16-Oct-24

    Sun

    20-Oct-24

    9:30 AM

    1st Test

    Bengaluru

    2

    Thu

    24-Oct-24

    Mon

    28-Oct-24

    9:30 AM

    2nd Test

    Pune

    3

    Fri

    01-Nov-24

    Tue

    05-Nov-24

    9:30 AM

    3rd Test

    Mumbai

    With the series just around the corner, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the clash as India aims to showcase its prowess at home against a formidable New Zealand side.

