Hardik Pandya net worth: Know about his assets, income and more

CRICKET
Hardik Pandya owns a penthouse in Vadodara valued at INR 3.1 crore and a lavish Bandra apartment worth INR 30 crore.
He partners with major brands like Gulf Oil and Amazon, reportedly charging around INR 1 crore for each endorsement deal.
Pandya earns an annual salary of INR 5 crore from the BCCI, having secured a Grade A contract alongside top players in 2024.
Starting with Mumbai Indians in 2015, he led Gujarat Titans to their first title in 2022 and returned to Mumbai ahead of the 2024 season.
Over his IPL career, Hardik Pandya has amassed around INR 89.30 crore, highlighting his successful stint in one of cricket's most lucrative leagues.
Beyond cricket, Pandya has diversified his income through investments in startups like Aretto, Yu Foodlabs, and LenDenClub, enhancing his financial portfolio.
His combined earnings from cricket, endorsements, and strategic investments have propelled his impressive net worth to INR 94 crore, showcasing his financial acumen.