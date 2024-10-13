IPL 2025: Mahela Jayawardene returns as Mumbai Indians head coach

Mahela Jayawardene has returned as the head coach of Mumbai Indians in the IPL, replacing Mark Boucher. Jayawardene previously coached the team from 2017 to 2022, leading them to three IPL titles.

Mahela Jayawardene has returned as the head coach of Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He replaces former South African wicket-keeper batter Mark Boucher. Jayawardene previously served as the team's coach from 2017 to 2022, leading them to three titles. The Sri Lankan legend returns to the same position after a two-season break.

"We are thrilled to have Mahela back as the head coach of Mumbai Indians," Akash Ambani, owner of the franchise, said. "With our global teams having found their footing within their ecosystems, the opportunity to bring him back to MI arose. His leadership, knowledge, and passion for the game have always benefited MI."

Since 2022, Jayawardene has been working as the Global Head of Cricket for Mumbai Indians. He now returns to the coaching seat. In his first stint in 2017, Jayawardene guided MI to the title, repeating the feat in 2019 and 2020. Boucher strategized for Mumbai Indians in the last two seasons. Last season, Mumbai Indians finished tenth, and in 2023, they finished fourth.

"My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution," Jayawardene said in a statement. "In 2017, the focus was on bringing together a talented group of individuals to play the best cricket ever and we did very well. Now to return, at the same moment in history, where we look ahead at the future and the opportunity to further strengthen the love of MI, build on the vision of the owners, and continue to add to the history of Mumbai Indians, is an exciting challenge I am looking forward to."

Mahela will have to consider which players to retain in the team for the 2o25 Indian Premier League. Many predict significant changes in the Mumbai Indians squad for the next season. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently discussed the potential changes in the Mumbai team on his YouTube channel. He suggested that Rohit Sharma might have played his last match for Mumbai and that the team may not retain Ishan Kishan for 15.5 crores.

