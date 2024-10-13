Harry Brook to Virender Sehwag: 5 fastest Test triple centuries

Top 5 Fastest Triple Centuries in Test Cricket: Scoring a triple century in Test cricket is a remarkable feat. Very few have achieved this in international cricket. Harry Brook's triple century brought back memories of Sehwag.

Top 5 Cricketers Who Scored Fastest Triple Century in Test Cricket: Many feats considered impossible in international cricket have been achieved. Unexpected feats have been created, and there are players who have broken them later. A triple century is one such super achievement. After a long time, Harry Brook's triple century against Pakistan in Multan reminded everyone of Sehwag. If we look at the fastest triple century achievements in cricket history so far, the Indian star is at the forefront. Let's now know about the innings of the top 5 fastest triple centurions so far.

Virender Sehwag, Fastest Triple Century

1. Virender Sehwag India's dashing opener Virender Sehwag tops the list of fastest triple centurions. Although England star Harry Brook broke Virender Sehwag's Multan record, Sehwag remains at the top in terms of the fastest triple century. Virender Sehwag scored 319 runs in 304 balls against South Africa in Chennai with the help of 42 fours and 5 sixes. His strike rate in this innings was 104.93. Sehwag reached his triple century in 278 balls. This is the fastest triple century ever scored.

Harry Brook, Fastest Triple Century

2. Harry Brook England star Harry Brook is second on the list of players who have scored the fastest triple century in the fewest balls. He also broke Matthew Hayden's record. Brook faced 310 balls to reach 300 runs. He earned the distinction of being the England player to score a triple century by scoring 317 runs off 322 balls against Pakistan. With this innings, England declared their innings at 823 runs against Pakistan. Earlier, Indian star batsman Virender Sehwag also scored a triple century at the same ground. Now Harry Brook has broken Virender Sehwag's 20-year-old record in Multan. Sehwag scored 309 runs here against Pakistan.

Wally Hammond, Fastest Triple Century

3. Wally Hammond In 147 years of Test cricket, England has always remained one of the most competitive teams in the world. Many players have impressed with their extraordinary game. Wally Hammond is one such player. England veteran Wally Hammond is third on the list of fastest triple centurions. He scored a triple century in 355 balls in a Test against New Zealand. This was the fastest triple century for Hammond in 1933.

Matthew Hayden, Fastest Triple Century

4. Matthew Hayden Matthew Hayden is one of the best batsmen in international cricket. Former Australian star Hayden is fourth on the list of fastest triple centurions. Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden played a magnificent innings of 380 runs off 362 balls against Zimbabwe in 2003. His innings included 38 fours and 11 sixes. Hayden reached his triple century in 362 balls.

Virender Sehwag, Test Records

5. Virender Sehwag India's former opener Virender Sehwag, who scored 309 against Pakistan in Multan in 2004 and 319 against South Africa in Chennai in 2008, holds the distinction of being the first Indian to score a triple century (300 or more runs). Virender Sehwag's triple century innings in Multan is in fifth place. After his innings of 309 runs, Sehwag earned the title of 'Sultan of Multan'. In this innings, Veeru completed his triple century in 364 balls. Virender Sehwag was known for his aggressive innings in any format.

