    IND vs BAN: New Bowling coach Morne Morkel joins team India's practice ahead of first Test

    Rohit Sharma and Co. are gearing up for their first red ball series under new head coach Gautam Gambhir. Meanwhile bowling coach Morne Morkel, who couldn't join the team for the Sri Lanka series, was finally in attendance. 

    cricket IND vs BAN: New Bowling coach Morne Morkel joins team India's practice ahead of first Test scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 6:57 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 6:57 PM IST

    The India team has started their preparations for the two-Test home series against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (September 13). Rohit Sharma and Co. are gearing up for their first red ball series under new head coach Gautam Gambhir. Meanwhile bowling coach Morne Morkel, who couldn't join the team for the Sri Lanka series, was finally in attendance. 

    India have 10 Tests remaining in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle and five of those are in Australia. Former South African quick Morkel will have a key role to play especially when India travel to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, starting on November 22. India are currently sitting on top of the WTC standings, and will need to remain in the top two, at the end of the cycle, to qualify for the final at Lords on June 2025. 

    India's pace battery has been phenomenal in the last decade or so. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah among others were exceptional in red ball cricket and played a pivotal role in India winning back-to-back Test series in Australia between 2018 and 2021. Now, the new breed of pace bowlers are coming up and Bumrah, who was India's vice captain in the previous Test series, will lead the fast bowling attack. 

    Mohammad Siraj has cemented his place in the Test squad, while Akash Deep, who gave a good account of himself in his debut series against England earlier this year, has reclaimed his spot. Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Yash Dayal has earned a maiden India callup courtesy of his impressive domestic season. 

    The spin bowling department has abundance of experience with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja boasting more than a combined total of 800 Test wickets amongst themselves. Kuldeep Yadav offers variety with his slow left-arm Chinaman bowling, while left-arm off-spinner Axar Patel is one of the most underrated all-rounders in world cricket. 

    India will play the first Test at the Chepauk Stadium, between September 19 and September 23, while the second Test will take place in Kanpur, starting from September 27. 

