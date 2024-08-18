Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Keshav Maharaj overtakes Hugh Tayfield becomes South Africa's most successful spinner is Tests

    Maharaj won the 'Man of the Series award' for his 13 wickets in the two Test Matches.  The left-arm spinner surpassed Hugh Tayfield's 170 wickets in the longest format of the game.

     

    cricket Keshav Maharaj overtakes Hugh Tayfield becomes South Africa's most successful spinner is Tests scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 18, 2024, 12:13 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 18, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    Keshav Maharaj helped South Africa secure a 40-run win over West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday. The left-arm spinner took three wickets to dismiss West Indies for 222 in the second innings. Maharaj created history in Guyana by becoming South Africa's most successful bowler in Test cricket, surpassing Hugh Tayfield's 170 wickets in the longest format of the game. 

    The 34-year-old won the 'Man of the Series award' for his 13 wickets in the two Test Matches. South Africa put on a target of 263 runs and the Windies were all out for 222 in the second Test. The hosts were down by 106/6 before Joshua da Silva and Gudakesh Motie frustrated the visitors with a partnership of 77 runs. However, Maharaj dismissed both the batsmen in the space of five balls before claiming the final wicket of Jayden Seales to help the Proteas complete the proceedings in Georgetown. 

    Maharaj, who had taken 2/8 in the first innings backed it up with figures of 3/37. Meanwhile, the offie had claimed twin four-wicket hauls in the first Test and finished the series as the highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps. He now owns 25 wickets from five matches versus the Windies, 22 of those wickets have come at the Caribbean islands. 

    Maharaj, who made his international debut against Australia at Perth back in 2016, has taken 171 wickets from 52 matches in red ball cricket so far. The 34-year-old has also represented the Proteas in 44 ODIs and 35 T20Is, claiming a total of 90 wickets in white ball cricket. The left arm spinner plays for Barbados Royals in the SA20 and represented Rajasthan Royals in the last IPL season. 

