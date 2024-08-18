South Africa beat West Indies by 40 runs to clinch Test series 1-0; maintain 25-year record

The Proteas clean sweep the two-match series, winning a 10th successive red ball series against the Windies. Moreover, the victory helped the visitors to earn crucial points in the World Test Championship 2023-25.

South Africa beat West Indies by 40 runs in the second Test match at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday. The Proteas win the two-match series 1-0 after the first Test was tied and maintained their 25-year record, winning a 10th successive red ball series against the Windies. Moreover, the victory helped the visitors to earn crucial points in the World Test Championship 2023-25.

Also read: Joe Root needs 446 runs to become England's all-time leading run scorer in Test cricket

The pitch had been bowling friendly as 17 wickets crashed on the first day of the second Test. Meanwhile, the track got a bit better on the second day as only eight wickets fell. The Proteas took a 24 run lead after the hosts were bowled out for 144 in the first innings. As the game progressed, the pitch got a bit settled the batters were able to play their shots.

South African openers Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi stitched together a partnership of 79 runs from 126 deliveries before the latter was dismissed by Jayden Seales in the second innings. Although the next five wickets fell for just 60 runs, Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder steadied the ship, faced 136 balls together and reached the stumps, extending South Africa's lead to 236 runs.

However, the Windies bowlers came out all runs blazing on the third day, taking the remaining five wickets for just 23 from 10.4 overs. Seales was the pick of the bowlers having taken just 22 deliveries to claim 3/9 and finished with a career-best 6/61. The 22-year-old bowled with intensity and consistently moved the ball through the air and off the seam

The hosts were left with a target of 263, which was mammoth task considering South Africa's potent bowling unit on a third-day pitch at Providence. Kagiso Rabada drew the first blood dismissing Mikyle Louis for just four, before Mulder got the better of captain Kraig Brathwaite. The hosts slumped to 104/6 in the fifth over before tea, with Joshua da Silva and the bowlers to come.

Da Silva and Gudakesh Motie delayed the celebrations with a partnership of 77 from 105 balls. Keshav Maharaj dismissed both of them in the space of five deliveries. That left South Africa needing two wickets in the minimum 20.4 overs remaining on Saturday to secure the win. Captain Temba Bavuma took a stunning catch at mid-on off Rabada's bowling to sent Shamar Joseph back to the pavilion. Maharaj took the final wicket as Seales pushed forward and was caught by David Bedingham at short leg.

The win extended South Africa's unbeaten Test series run against West Indies from the first-ever series meeting between the two teams in 1998/99. Meanwhile, the Windies had defeated the Proteas in a one-off encounter in Barbados in 1992.

Also read: BCCI announces revised schedule for India's 2024-25 home season

Latest Videos