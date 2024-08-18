Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    South Africa beat West Indies by 40 runs to clinch Test series 1-0; maintain 25-year record

    The Proteas clean sweep the  two-match series, winning a 10th successive red ball series against the Windies. Moreover, the victory helped the visitors to earn crucial points in the World Test Championship 2023-25. 

    cricket South Africa beat West Indies by 40 runs to clinch Test series 2; maintain 25-year record scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 18, 2024, 11:12 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 18, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    South Africa beat West Indies by 40 runs in the second Test match at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday. The Proteas win the  two-match series 1-0 after the first Test was tied and maintained their 25-year record, winning a 10th successive red ball series against the Windies. Moreover, the victory helped the visitors to earn crucial points in the World Test Championship 2023-25. 

    Also read: Joe Root needs 446 runs to become England's all-time leading run scorer in Test cricket

    The pitch had been bowling friendly as 17 wickets crashed on the first day of the second Test. Meanwhile, the track got a bit better on the second day as only eight wickets fell. The Proteas took a 24 run lead after the hosts were bowled out for 144 in the first innings. As the game progressed, the pitch got a bit settled the batters were able to play their shots. 

    South African openers Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi stitched together a partnership of 79 runs from 126 deliveries before the latter was dismissed by Jayden Seales in the second innings. Although the next five wickets fell for just 60 runs, Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder steadied the ship, faced 136 balls together and reached the stumps, extending South Africa's lead to 236 runs. 

    However, the Windies bowlers came out all runs blazing on the third day, taking the remaining five wickets for just 23 from 10.4 overs. Seales was the pick of the bowlers having taken just 22 deliveries to claim 3/9 and finished with a career-best 6/61. The 22-year-old bowled with intensity and consistently moved the ball through the air and off the seam

    The hosts were left with a target of 263, which was mammoth task considering South Africa's potent bowling unit on a third-day pitch at Providence. Kagiso Rabada drew the first blood dismissing Mikyle Louis for just four, before Mulder got the better of captain Kraig Brathwaite. The hosts slumped to 104/6 in the fifth over before tea, with Joshua da Silva and the bowlers to come. 

    Da Silva and Gudakesh Motie delayed the celebrations with a partnership of 77 from 105 balls. Keshav Maharaj dismissed both of them in the space of five deliveries. That left South Africa needing two wickets in the minimum 20.4 overs remaining on Saturday to secure the win. Captain Temba Bavuma took a stunning catch at mid-on off Rabada's bowling to sent Shamar Joseph back to the pavilion. Maharaj took the final wicket as Seales pushed forward and was caught by David Bedingham at short leg. 

    The win extended South Africa's unbeaten Test series run against West Indies from the first-ever series meeting between the two teams in 1998/99. Meanwhile, the Windies had defeated the Proteas in a one-off encounter in Barbados in 1992. 

    Also read: BCCI announces revised schedule for India's 2024-25 home season

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Joe Root needs 446 runs to become England's all-time leading run scorer in Test cricket scr

    Joe Root needs 446 runs to become England's all-time leading run scorer in Test cricket

    cricket Netherlands vs Canada: ICC CWC League 2 Schedule, Fixture and Live Stream scr

    Netherlands vs Canada: ICC CWC League 2 Schedule, Fixture and Live Stream

    Is it still her fault Mohammed Siraj's hard-hitting Instagram post on brutal Kolkata rape-murder goes viral snt

    'Is it still HER fault?': Mohammed Siraj's hard-hitting Insta post on brutal Kolkata rape-murder goes viral

    cricket Netherlands vs USA: The Flying Dutchmen win ICC CWC League 2 match by19 runs scr

    Netherlands vs USA: The Flying Dutchmen win ICC CWC League 2 match by19 runs

    cricket West Indies vs South Africa: When and where to watch 2nd Test ? scr

    West Indies vs South Africa: When and where to watch 2nd Test ?

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate RISES on August 18: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate RISES on August 18: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: Demand for justice sparks global outcry from New York to Pakistan (WATCH) anr

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: Demand for justice sparks global outcry from New York to Pakistan (WATCH)

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Pistachio Mahalabia to Coconut Laddoo, easy recipes to surprise your brother! RKK

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Pistachio Mahalabia to Coconut Laddoo, easy recipes to surprise your brother!

    Petrol diesel price on August 18: Check city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on August 18: Check city-wise rates

    Difficult decision Elon Musk after X closes operations in Brazil with immediate effect gcw

    'Difficult decision': Elon Musk after X closes operations in Brazil with immediate effect

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon