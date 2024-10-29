IPL 2025 mega auction: Gujarat Titans to retain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and Sai Sudharsan - Report

The Gujarat Titans are reportedly preparing to retain captain Shubman Gill, star spinner Rashid Khan, and left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

In preparation for the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction, the Gujarat Titans are reportedly set to retain captain Shubman Gill, star spinner Rashid Khan, and emerging left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan, according to a PTI report. Uncapped players Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan are also expected to continue with the franchise.

"Shubman, Rashid and Sai will be retained by the franchise," said a PTI report quoting an IPL source.

Shubman Gill, regarded as a future leader in Indian cricket, captained the Gujarat Titans for the first time earlier this year when the team finished eighth among 10 teams. The Titans had won the IPL in their debut season in 2022 and finished as runners-up the following year, both under Hardik Pandya's leadership.

Rashid Khan's retention is also expected. The 26-year-old spinner took 19 wickets in his first season with the Titans in 2022 and followed up with 27 wickets the next year. However, his form dipped this season, with 10 wickets in 12 games at an average of 36.70.

Young batter Sai Sudharsan is set to be retained before the October 31 deadline after a standout season, scoring 527 runs in 12 games, including a century. He has also played three ODIs and a T20 for the national team.

Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia expected to be retained

Meanwhile, uncapped batter Shahrukh Khan, who batted at a strike rate of 169.33, is expected to provide significant value for the Titans at a price tag of Rs 4 crore. Veteran all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who has nearly 100 IPL games under his belt and maintained a strike rate above 145 last season, is also likely to be retained by the franchise.

The IPL 2025 mega auction is anticipated to be held overseas in late November, with an increased auction purse of Rs 120 crore, up from the Rs 100 crore available in the previous season. This year, the IPL has also introduced a new match fee of Rs 7.5 lakh per game, contributing to the total salary cap alongside the auction purse and incremental performance pay.

Teams will have the option to retain up to six players through direct retention or the right-to-match provision, marking a record retention limit in IPL history.

