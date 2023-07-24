Not Jadeja, but Rayadu feels THIS CSK player will replace Dhoni as captain

Ambati Rayudu has suggested a potential successor to MS Dhoni as the future captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni has been synonymous with CSK, leading the team since its inception in 2008 and guiding them to five IPL titles, including the recent victory in IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans. Finding a suitable replacement for Dhoni's leadership is undoubtedly a challenging task for the CSK management. Amid speculations that England Test skipper Ben Stokes might take on the role after being acquired by CSK in the 2022 mini-auction, Rayudu believes that opener Ruturaj Gaikwad would be the ideal choice.

Rayudu expressed his views on Gaikwad's leadership potential, suggesting that if given the opportunity to be mentored by Dhoni for a year or so, he could lead the team for a considerable period, possibly 7-8 or even 10 years. Rayudu praised Gaikwad's calm demeanour, down-to-earth attitude, and exceptional talent. He believes that Gaikwad should have a more significant role in the Indian cricket team, playing across all formats.

In the IPL 2023, Gaikwad showcased his batting prowess for CSK, amassing an impressive 590 runs in 16 matches, including one century and 14 half-centuries. Furthermore, he has been appointed as the captain of Team India for the Asian Games 2023, which will run simultaneously with the ODI World Cup. Due to this scheduling conflict, the BCCI has selected a second-string Indian team for the Asian Games' T20 format event. Currently, Gaikwad is with the Indian Test team, participating in a two-match series against the West Indies. He has also been named in the ODI squad, with matches set to begin on July 27th.

