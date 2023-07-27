Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs West Indies 2023: Mohammed Siraj rested from India's ODI Squad due to ankle injury

    Indian cricket's rising star, Mohammed Siraj, faces a rest from the ODI squad ahead of the West Indies series due to a sore ankle. The talented pace bowler, known for his impressive performances, has been advised rest as a precautionary measure by the BCCI medical team. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 4:28 PM IST

    Team India's pace sensation, Mohammed Siraj, has been released from the ODI squad ahead of the three-match series against West Indies, as confirmed by the BCCI. The right-arm pacer cited a sore ankle, prompting the BCCI's medical team to advise rest as a precautionary measure. While Siraj was expected to lead the Indian pace attack in the absence of Mohammed Shami, who is also resting, the decision to give him a break was made to manage his workload effectively. Notably, Siraj showcased his brilliance in both Tests during the West Indies tour, securing a remarkable five-for in the second Test in Trinidad.

    With the first ODI just around the corner, India's pace attack will now rely on Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, and the uncapped Mukesh Kumar, as no replacement has been called for the right-arm pacer.

    Siraj's omission from the T20I squad against West Indies suggests that the team management is prioritising his fitness for future assignments. Particularly with the Asia Cup on the horizon, starting from August 30, and the upcoming ODI World Cup, Siraj's role in the white-ball setup becomes pivotal.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes praises James Anderson as the 'Greatest Fast Bowler' ahead of 5th Test

    Throughout the year, Siraj has been an integral part of India's ODI campaigns against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia, showcasing his consistency and skill. His performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was also crucial in India's 2-1 triumph. Moreover, his impressive stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, securing 19 wickets in 14 matches, further highlights his significance in the limited-overs format.

    Considering the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who is still recovering from an injury, it becomes essential for Siraj to remain fresh and fit for the major tournaments. While BCCI revealed Bumrah's progress and participation in practice matches at the National Cricket Academy, his return date remains uncertain. Thus, managing Siraj's fitness becomes even more crucial for India's bowling strength in the upcoming challenges.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: David Warner dismisses retirement speculations; confirms future exit from Test cricket

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 4:28 PM IST
