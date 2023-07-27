Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes praises James Anderson as the 'Greatest Fast Bowler' ahead of 5th Test

    England's captain, Ben Stokes, heaps praise on the unwavering James Anderson, proclaiming him as the 'greatest fast bowler to play the game.

    Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes praises James Anderson as the 'Greatest Fast Bowler' ahead of 5th Test
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    England's captain, Ben Stokes, is unwavering in his support for James Anderson, confirming the veteran seamer's place in an unchanged side for the upcoming Ashes finale this week. Stokes goes as far as hailing Anderson as "the greatest fast bowler to play the game."

    Despite Australia already retaining the Ashes with a 2-1 lead, England aims to end the series on a high note with a 2-2 draw in the fifth Test at The Oval, commencing on Thursday. At 41 years old, Anderson has had a relatively subdued series, taking just four wickets at an average of 76.75 in three matches.

    However, Anderson, holding the record for the most Test wickets by any fast bowler (689), has made it clear in a recent newspaper column that he has no plans of retiring anytime soon and is determined to continue his illustrious 20-year England career. Stokes, overlooking other contenders like Ollie Robinson and rising star Josh Tongue, expressed his utmost contentment in having Anderson as a crucial part of the team.

    "James Anderson is the greatest fast bowler to play the game and he's still looking as good as he was two years ago," said Stokes at The Oval on Wednesday.

    "Although he's not had the impact or the wickets he would have liked to in this series, he's a quality bowler and quality performer. To have nearly 700 Test wickets is phenomenal, and to be able to do it all around the world as well." 

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 1:04 PM IST
