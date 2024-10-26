IND vs NZ 2024: India need 359 runs for victory in second Test

Captain Tom Latham top-scored for New Zealand with 86 runs. Washington Sundar picked up four wickets for India. 

cricket India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3: IND need 359 runs for victory scr
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

India has set a target of 359 runs for New Zealand in the second Test. New Zealand, who resumed their innings on 198-5 on the third day, were all out for 255. Ravindra Jadeja, who took three wickets, dismissed the Kiwis in the first session itself. Ashwin took one wicket, while the last batsman, William O'Rourke, was run out. Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 48.

Also read: ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghanistan A Defeats India A to enter final

Early on the third day, Captain Rohit Sharma dropped a catch offered by Glenn Phillips off Ashwin's bowling at slip. Later, just as the partnership between Tom Blundell and Phillips was beginning to threaten India, Jadeja clean bowled former, who scored 41 runs. Mitchell Santner (4), attempting a six against Jadeja, was caught by Jasprit Bumrah at long-on, while Tim Southee (0) was caught by Rohit Sharma at slip off Ashwin.

Ajaz Patel, also attempting a six against Jadeja, was caught by Washington Sundar at the boundary. The Kiwi innings ended when the last batsman, William O'Rourke, was run out by Jadeja's brilliance.

Captain Tom Latham top-scored for New Zealand with 86 runs. Will Young (23), Tom Blundell (41), and Glenn Phillips (48*) also made significant contributions to the New Zealand innings. For India, Washington Sundar took four wickets, Ravindra Jadeja accounted for three, and Ashwin chipped in with two.

Also read: PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Pakistan in commanding position at stumps on Day 2

