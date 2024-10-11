Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XI

    India and Bangladesh face off in the third T20I in Hyderabad. With the series already won, India might experiment with their playing XI.

    cricket India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Preview: Predicted Playing XI scr
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 6:08 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 6:09 PM IST

    India aims for a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the third T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (October 12). Having won the first two matches, India might give opportunities to players who haven't featured yet.

    Also read: PCB revamps selection panel after historic Test defeat to England, adds retired umpire Aleem Dar to committee

    This match is crucial for Sanju Samson, who opened in the first two T20Is. After a decent 29 off 19 balls in the first match, he managed only 10 off 7 balls in the second. His place in the T20 team could be at stake if he fails to perform.

    With India's upcoming four-match T20 series in South Africa next month, Samson needs a substantial score in Hyderabad to secure his spot. Opener Abhishek Sharma, who hasn't scored big in the first two matches, is also under pressure.

    Captain Suryakumar Yadav will bat at number three, while Nitish Reddy has cemented his place at number four with his explosive batting in Delhi. Rinku Singh is also likely to retain his spot. If Tilak Varma is included, Hardik Pandya might be rested. Riyan Parag is expected to continue as the finisher.

    Varun Chakravarthy, who has done well in the last two matches, is likely to partner Washington Sundar in the spin department . If Arshdeep Singh is rested, pacer Harshit Rana might get a chance. Mayank Yadav is also likely to continue in the playing XI.

    India's Predicted Playing XI for the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana.

    Also read:  Pakistan slip to bottom of WTC table after humiliating defeat against England

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Pakistan slip to bottom of WTC table after humiliating defeat against England scr

    Pakistan slip to bottom of WTC table after humiliating defeat against England

    PCB revamps selection panel after historic Test defeat to England, adds retired umpire Aleem Dar to committee snt

    PCB revamps selection panel after historic Test defeat to England, adds retired umpire Aleem Dar to committee

    cricket England thrash Pakistan by innings and 47 runs despite 500+ first innings score by hosts in 1st Test scr

    England thrash Pakistan by innings and 47 runs despite 500+ first innings score by hosts in 1st Test

    cricket England on brink of victory against Pakistan in first Test scr

    England on brink of victory against Pakistan in first Test

    Remembering Ratan Tata: How an ardent cricket fan elevated careers of Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman and more snt

    Remembering Ratan Tata: How an ardent cricket fan elevated careers of Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman and more

    Recent Stories

    Suffering from acidity? Cut THESE 6 foods from your diet now! gcw

    Suffering from acidity? Cut THESE 6 foods from your diet now!

    Discover the surprising benefits of adding salt to your tea NTI

    Discover the surprising benefits of adding salt to your tea

    A society that respects women is capable and powerful in itself: CM Yogi Adityanath

    A society that respects women is capable and powerful in itself: CM Yogi Adityanath

    "No spot bookings": TDB to implement only virtual queue for Sabarimala darshan to prioritize 'pilgrim safety' dmn

    "No spot bookings": TDB to implement only virtual queue for Sabarimala darshan to prioritize 'pilgrim safety'

    Noel Tata takes charge: Know his education, net worth and more gcw

    Noel Tata takes charge: Know his education, net worth and more

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon