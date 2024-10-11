India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XI

India and Bangladesh face off in the third T20I in Hyderabad. With the series already won, India might experiment with their playing XI.

India aims for a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the third T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (October 12). Having won the first two matches, India might give opportunities to players who haven't featured yet.

Also read: PCB revamps selection panel after historic Test defeat to England, adds retired umpire Aleem Dar to committee

This match is crucial for Sanju Samson, who opened in the first two T20Is. After a decent 29 off 19 balls in the first match, he managed only 10 off 7 balls in the second. His place in the T20 team could be at stake if he fails to perform.

With India's upcoming four-match T20 series in South Africa next month, Samson needs a substantial score in Hyderabad to secure his spot. Opener Abhishek Sharma, who hasn't scored big in the first two matches, is also under pressure.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav will bat at number three, while Nitish Reddy has cemented his place at number four with his explosive batting in Delhi. Rinku Singh is also likely to retain his spot. If Tilak Varma is included, Hardik Pandya might be rested. Riyan Parag is expected to continue as the finisher.

Varun Chakravarthy, who has done well in the last two matches, is likely to partner Washington Sundar in the spin department . If Arshdeep Singh is rested, pacer Harshit Rana might get a chance. Mayank Yadav is also likely to continue in the playing XI.

India's Predicted Playing XI for the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana.

Also read: Pakistan slip to bottom of WTC table after humiliating defeat against England

Latest Videos