    Pakistan slip to bottom of WTC table after humiliating defeat against England

    England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test and thereby took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The humiliating defeat meant the hosts slipped to the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table. 

    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 4:11 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

    England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test in Multan on Friday (October 11) and thereby took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The humiliating defeat meant the hosts slipped to the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table. 

    Also read: England thrash Pakistan by innings and 47 runs despite 500+ first innings score by hosts in 1st Test

    Pakistan became the first team to suffer an innings defeat despite scoring more than 500 runs in the first innings. The defeat has seen Pakistan plummet to the bottom of the table with a PCT of 16.67. The loss was also the sixth consecutive Test defeat for Pakistan under Shan Masood. Pakistan are now effectively out of the race for a place in the WTC final. 

    the top two teams at the end of the cycle will face each other in the title-decider at Lords in June 2025. As of now India are comfortably sitting at the summit of with a PCT of 74.24, while Australia are at the second position, with a PCT of 62.5. England, on the other hand, remain at the fourth position. 

    The hosts amassed a total of 556 runs at the first time of asking thanks to centuries from Abdullah Shafique (102), Shan Masood (151) and Agha Salman (104). 

    In response, England scored 823/7 before declaring. Joe Root (262) and Harry Brook (317) starred with the bat, while the likes of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett (84) made handy contributions. Root and Brook stitched together a partnership of 454 runs for the fourth wicket. 

    Shan Masood and Co. needed to score 267 runs to avoid innings defeat but they were dismissed for just 220 runs in the second innings. Agha Salman (63) and Aamir Jamal (55*) offered some resistance with century partnership but the rest of the batter returned to the pavilion cheaply. 

    Jack Leach was the pick of the English bowlers having taken a total of seven wickets in the match, including four at the second time of asking. Pacer's Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse chipped in with four wickets each.   

    The second Test between Pakistan and England begins on October 15 in Multan with ollie Pope and Co. looking to continue their push for a spot in the WTC final. The hosts, on the other hand, will aim to salvage some pride. 

    Also read:  PCB revamps selection panel after historic Test defeat to England, adds retired umpire Aleem Dar to committee

