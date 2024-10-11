Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PCB revamps selection panel after historic Test defeat to England, adds retired umpire Aleem Dar to committee

    In a significant move for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), recently-retired Test umpire Aleem Dar has been appointed to the newly revamped selection committee.

    PCB revamps selection panel after historic Test defeat to England, adds retired umpire Aleem Dar to committee snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 3:43 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 3:43 PM IST

    In a significant move for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), recently-retired Test umpire Aleem Dar has been appointed to the newly revamped selection committee. This announcement comes on the heels of the national team's disheartening innings and 47-run defeat to England in Multan, where Pakistan astonishingly succumbed despite amassing over 500 runs in their first innings. This loss marked a historic low for Pakistan, becoming the first Test-playing nation to be defeated after scoring 500-plus runs in the opening innings.

    Also read: England thrash Pakistan by innings and 47 runs despite 500+ first innings score by hosts in 1st Test

    The defeat against England is part of an ongoing series of disappointing performances for the Pakistan team, which had previously suffered a two-Test series loss to Bangladesh. This latest setback has intensified scrutiny on the PCB and its decision-making processes, prompting the board to undertake significant restructuring of its selection committee.

    Aleem Dar, who has officiated in 448 international matches over a distinguished career spanning more than 20 years, is the first umpire to be appointed to such a position within the PCB. Dar, renowned for his excellence in officiating, has been a fixture on the ICC's Elite and International Panels since 2003. He has earned the prestigious David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year three times, solidifying his reputation as one of the best in the field. After announcing his retirement from international umpiring, Dar will conclude his professional journey at the end of the Pakistan domestic season in 2024-25.

    Joining Dar on the selection committee are former Test players Aaqib Javed and Azhar Ali, along with sports analyst Hassan Cheema, a prominent figure in sports broadcasting who has previously served as a manager in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The PCB confirmed that all members of the committee would have voting rights, although it remains unclear whether head coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie will retain their positions as voting members.

    Aaqib Javed, known for his outspoken criticism of the PCB and the national team's performance in the past, brings a wealth of experience to the committee, while Azhar Ali's insight as a former batter will be invaluable in shaping the team's future direction.

    The newly constituted selection committee faces a crucial task ahead: selecting the squad for the remaining two Tests against England. This will be followed by the selection of the Pakistan white-ball squads for upcoming series in Australia and South Africa. The pressure is on the committee to make impactful decisions that can help restore the national team's competitive edge on the international stage.

    The PCB has faced challenges in maintaining a stable selection committee over the past year, with several changes implemented under two different chairmen. This latest reshuffle underscores the urgency within the PCB to address the ongoing concerns regarding the team's performance and strategy.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket England thrash Pakistan by innings and 47 runs despite 500+ first innings score by hosts in 1st Test scr

    England thrash Pakistan by innings and 47 runs despite 500+ first innings score by hosts in 1st Test

    cricket England on brink of victory against Pakistan in first Test scr

    England on brink of victory against Pakistan in first Test

    Remembering Ratan Tata: How an ardent cricket fan elevated careers of Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman and more snt

    Remembering Ratan Tata: How an ardent cricket fan elevated careers of Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman and more

    cricket India thrash Bangladesh in 2nd T20I: Nitish Kumar Reddy shines with bat and ball scr

    India thrash Bangladesh in 2nd T20I: Nitish Kumar Reddy shines with bat and ball

    Joe Root scores 35th Test century, surpasses Alastair Cook as England's leading Test run-scorer dmn

    Joe Root scores 35th Test century, surpasses Alastair Cook as England's leading Test run-scorer

    Recent Stories

    Thyroid cancer symptoms: Don't ignore these warning signs dmn

    Thyroid cancer symptoms: Don't ignore these warning signs

    8 Steps for Wives Dealing With a Cheating Husband anr

    8 Steps to Take When Your Husband is Cheating

    Navi Mumbai Airport achieves milestone with successful trial landing of IAF C-295; WATCH water cannon salute snt

    Navi Mumbai Airport achieves milestone with successful trial landing of IAF C-295; WATCH water cannon salute

    Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Sheikh's luxury bungalow: Inside Photos NTI

    Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Sheikh's luxury bungalow: Inside Photos

    Kerala: Assault video leads to suspension of SI Anoop amid action over autorickshaw driver's suicide

    Kerala: Assault video leads to suspension of SI Anoop amid action over autorickshaw driver's suicide

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon