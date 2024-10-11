PCB revamps selection panel after historic Test defeat to England, adds retired umpire Aleem Dar to committee

In a significant move for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), recently-retired Test umpire Aleem Dar has been appointed to the newly revamped selection committee. This announcement comes on the heels of the national team's disheartening innings and 47-run defeat to England in Multan, where Pakistan astonishingly succumbed despite amassing over 500 runs in their first innings. This loss marked a historic low for Pakistan, becoming the first Test-playing nation to be defeated after scoring 500-plus runs in the opening innings.

The defeat against England is part of an ongoing series of disappointing performances for the Pakistan team, which had previously suffered a two-Test series loss to Bangladesh. This latest setback has intensified scrutiny on the PCB and its decision-making processes, prompting the board to undertake significant restructuring of its selection committee.

Aleem Dar, who has officiated in 448 international matches over a distinguished career spanning more than 20 years, is the first umpire to be appointed to such a position within the PCB. Dar, renowned for his excellence in officiating, has been a fixture on the ICC's Elite and International Panels since 2003. He has earned the prestigious David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year three times, solidifying his reputation as one of the best in the field. After announcing his retirement from international umpiring, Dar will conclude his professional journey at the end of the Pakistan domestic season in 2024-25.

Joining Dar on the selection committee are former Test players Aaqib Javed and Azhar Ali, along with sports analyst Hassan Cheema, a prominent figure in sports broadcasting who has previously served as a manager in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The PCB confirmed that all members of the committee would have voting rights, although it remains unclear whether head coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie will retain their positions as voting members.

Aaqib Javed, known for his outspoken criticism of the PCB and the national team's performance in the past, brings a wealth of experience to the committee, while Azhar Ali's insight as a former batter will be invaluable in shaping the team's future direction.

The newly constituted selection committee faces a crucial task ahead: selecting the squad for the remaining two Tests against England. This will be followed by the selection of the Pakistan white-ball squads for upcoming series in Australia and South Africa. The pressure is on the committee to make impactful decisions that can help restore the national team's competitive edge on the international stage.

The PCB has faced challenges in maintaining a stable selection committee over the past year, with several changes implemented under two different chairmen. This latest reshuffle underscores the urgency within the PCB to address the ongoing concerns regarding the team's performance and strategy.

