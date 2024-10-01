Irani Cup 2024: Devdutt Padikkal grabs a creamer at slips to dismiss Prithvi Shaw (WATCH)

Devdutt Padikkal took a stunning catch off Mukesh Kumar's bowling to sent back Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw on Day 1 of the Irani Cup match in Lucknow.

Rest of India's (ROI) Devdutt Padikal grabbed a screamer at slips to dismiss Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw on Day 1 of the Irani Cup on Tuesday (October 1). The 24-year-old's heroics in field helped Mukesh Kumar take the first wicket of the match, reducing Mumbai to 6/1.

ROI skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad had put in Mumbai to bat first at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Shaw and Ayush Mahtre started the innings for the Ranji Trophy champions. Mukesh, who took 15 wickets for India B in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy, sent back Shaw in the third over of the match.

The right-arm quick pitched the ball up, tempting Shaw to drive through the covers and took a healthy edge. Padikkal, who was at the second slip, made a full stretch dive to his right to complete the catch with both his hands. It was an absolute screamer from the Karnataka cricketer as the ball initially seemed destined to make it through the gap between second slip and gully.

Padikkal earned a spot in the ROI squad courtesy of his impressive showing in the Duleep Trophy, smashing three half-centuries for India D. The left-handed opener made his international debut against England in the five-Test series earlier this year. He made 65 on his debut but couldn't retain his place in the national team for the ongoing Bangladesh series.

Mukesh has come out all guns blazing as the experienced pacer reduced Mumbai's top order to 60/3 at lunch. After getting the better of Shaw, the 30-year-old dismissed Mahtre and Hardik Tamore. Both were caught by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel

