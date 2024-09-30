Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma set to join Lucknow Super Giants? All you need to know

    IPL 2025: Reports suggest that Rohit Sharma might leave Mumbai Indians to join Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Hardik Pandya is expected to continue as the captain of the Mumbai Indians.

    article_image1
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 6:39 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 6:39 PM IST

    IPL 2025 mega auction preparations in full swing:

    The mega auction for IPL 2025 is just a couple of months away, and preparations are in full swing. The BCCI has allowed each team to retain a total of six players, including one RTM card, for the 2025 IPL season. As a result, each team is currently preparing to trade, retain, and release players.

    article_image2

    Rohit Sharma rumored to leave Mumbai Indians for Lucknow Super Giants

    Rohit Sharma, who has captained the Mumbai Indians for 10 years and led them to 5 trophy wins, is now rumored to be leaving the team to join the Lucknow Super Giants. Sharma has been the captain of the Mumbai Indians until the 2023 season. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to victory in their debut season and reached the final in the next, moved from the Gujarat team to the Mumbai Indians through a trade before the 2024 IPL season.

    However, under Pandya's captaincy, the Mumbai Indians struggled, winning only 4 out of 14 matches and finishing last in the points table. The team faced heavy criticism, and fans opposed Hardik's leadership, fueling speculation that Rohit Sharma may leave Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

    article_image3

    Rohit Sharma's legacy with Mumbai Indians:

    Rohit Sharma was originally released by the Deccan Chargers in 2011 and bought by the Mumbai Indians in the auction that year. From 2013 to 2023, Sharma led Mumbai Indians to 5 IPL titles, solidifying his place as one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history.

    According to reports from Sports Yaari, Rohit is likely to part ways with the franchise ahead of the 2025 auction and may join Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, it is expected that Hardik Pandya will be retained as the captain of the Mumbai Indians.

    article_image4

    Potential move to Lucknow Super Giants:

    If Rohit Sharma moves to Lucknow, his experience and leadership will be a significant asset to the team. The Lucknow Super Giants, who have been playing in the IPL since 2022, reached the playoffs twice but had a mixed performance in the 2024 season, finishing 7th in the points table.

    Rohit, who recently retired from international T20 cricket, still plays ODIs and Tests for India. In 257 IPL matches, he has scored 6,628 runs, including 2 centuries and 43 half-centuries, along with 15 wickets.

    article_image5

    KL Rahul's future with Lucknow Super Giants:

    There were reports of a dispute between KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow, and team owner Sanjeev Goenka during the last IPL season. Goenka publicly criticized Rahul, raising speculation that Rahul might leave the team. However, Goenka later praised Rahul as an "indispensable asset" to the team, leading to expectations that he will remain with Lucknow for the 2025 season.

