Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Decision on India-Pakistan World Cup match date imminent, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently convened a crucial meeting with state bodies to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming 2023 World Cup.

    Cricket Decision on India-Pakistan World Cup match date imminent, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 8:33 PM IST

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently conducted a significant meeting with state bodies to discuss the organisation of the 2023 World Cup. While the meeting was expected to focus on the date of the highly-awaited India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad on October 15, there has been no alteration in the match date so far. Some reports suggested the match might be shifted to October 14 due to Navratri beginning on October 15.

    BCCI Secretary Jay Shah addressed the media and clarified that a decision on this matter will be made within the next two to three days. The BCCI plans to engage in discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) before reaching a final verdict. Some ICC members have requested a change in dates, pointing out discrepancies in the match gap.

    Also Read: MS Dhoni enjoys vintage car ride in Ranchi; fans delighted to see his collection

    Shah acknowledged that there might be minor adjustments to the schedule, but the preference is to avoid changing the match venues. Additionally, the BCCI has been in talks with state associations regarding ticket pricing and addressed various logistical matters, such as housekeeping, toilets, and hygiene during the meeting. They have also partnered with Coca-Cola to provide complementary water bottles inside the stadium.

    The schedule for the ODI World Cup was announced by the ICC last month, with the opening match between defending champions England and runners-up New Zealand set to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 8. The tournament will include a total of 48 matches across 10 venues, culminating in the final match on November 19.

    India is scheduled to play their first World Cup game against Australia in Chennai on October 8, while Pakistan's initial two games are planned in Hyderabad on October 6 and October 12.

    Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma nears historic feat, set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar in ODI Milestone

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 8:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma nears historic feat, set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar in ODI Milestone osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma nears historic feat, set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar in ODI Milestone

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Mohammed Siraj rested from India's ODI Squad due to ankle injury osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Mohammed Siraj rested from India's ODI Squad due to ankle injury

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes praises James Anderson as the 'Greatest Fast Bowler' ahead of 5th Test osf

    Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes praises James Anderson as the 'Greatest Fast Bowler' ahead of 5th Test

    Cricket Ashes 2023: David Warner dismisses retirement speculations; confirms future exit from Test cricket osf

    Ashes 2023: David Warner dismisses retirement speculations; confirms future exit from Test cricket

    Cricket Who is Malaysia's Sayazrul Ezat Idrus, the 1st male cricketer to bag 7-wicket haul in T20I? osf

    Who is Malaysia's Sayazrul Ezat Idrus, the 1st male cricketer to bag 7-wicket haul in T20I?

    Recent Stories

    5 popular Dry Snacks to elevate your Monsoons vma eai

    5 popular Dry Snacks to elevate your Monsoons

    Here are 7 quirky Bengali terms for new learners ADC EIA

    Here are 7 quirky Bengali terms for new learners

    Bone health to Weight management: 5 magical benefits of Sunflower seeds ATG EAI

    Bone health to Weight management: 5 magical benefits of Sunflower seeds

    Bengaluru Metro Update: Trial runs on KR Puram-Byappanahalli line begin vkp

    Bengaluru Metro Update: Trial runs on KR Puram-Byappanahalli line begin

    5 ways in which Chia Seeds help in burning Belly Fat vma eai

    5 ways in which Chia Seeds help in burning Belly Fat

    Recent Videos

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon