Decision on India-Pakistan World Cup match date imminent, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently convened a crucial meeting with state bodies to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming 2023 World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently conducted a significant meeting with state bodies to discuss the organisation of the 2023 World Cup. While the meeting was expected to focus on the date of the highly-awaited India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad on October 15, there has been no alteration in the match date so far. Some reports suggested the match might be shifted to October 14 due to Navratri beginning on October 15.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah addressed the media and clarified that a decision on this matter will be made within the next two to three days. The BCCI plans to engage in discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) before reaching a final verdict. Some ICC members have requested a change in dates, pointing out discrepancies in the match gap.

Also Read: MS Dhoni enjoys vintage car ride in Ranchi; fans delighted to see his collection

Shah acknowledged that there might be minor adjustments to the schedule, but the preference is to avoid changing the match venues. Additionally, the BCCI has been in talks with state associations regarding ticket pricing and addressed various logistical matters, such as housekeeping, toilets, and hygiene during the meeting. They have also partnered with Coca-Cola to provide complementary water bottles inside the stadium.

The schedule for the ODI World Cup was announced by the ICC last month, with the opening match between defending champions England and runners-up New Zealand set to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 8. The tournament will include a total of 48 matches across 10 venues, culminating in the final match on November 19.

India is scheduled to play their first World Cup game against Australia in Chennai on October 8, while Pakistan's initial two games are planned in Hyderabad on October 6 and October 12.

Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma nears historic feat, set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar in ODI Milestone