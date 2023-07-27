IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma nears historic feat, set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar in ODI Milestone

Indian cricket sensation Rohit Sharma is on the verge of reaching an extraordinary milestone in ODI cricket, needing just 175 runs to achieve the remarkable feat of 10,000 runs.

Indian cricket's dynamic captain, Rohit Sharma, is on the brink of making history as he approaches a significant milestone in ODI cricket. The formidable opener, known for his match-winning performances, has already etched his name among the cricketing greats. With just 175 runs needed to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs, Rohit is set to surpass legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Ricky Ponting.

Presently, Rohit has accumulated 9825 runs in ODI cricket for India, and his sights are firmly set on achieving the 10,000-run landmark during the upcoming 3-match ODI series against West Indies. If he accomplishes this feat, he will secure the second spot in the list of the quickest players to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs.

Currently, Virat Kohli leads the chart, achieving 10,000 runs in just 205 innings. In comparison, Tendulkar, Ganguly, and Ponting achieved the milestone in 259, 263, and 266 innings, respectively.

Having played 236 innings in ODIs, Rohit may not surpass Kohli's record, but he has ample time to secure the second position in this elite list.

Rohit's extraordinary performances have made him a prolific run-scorer for India in ODIs, boasting an impressive average of 48.64. With 30 centuries and 48 fifties to his name in the 50-over format, the veteran batsman will be aiming to continue his brilliant form, especially with the upcoming World Cup hosted in India.

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits Rohit Sharma's record-breaking achievement, he stands as a testament to India's formidable batting lineup, poised to achieve even greater heights in the years to come.

Quickest to 10,000 runs in ODI cricket:

Virat Kohli: 205

Sachin Tendulkar: 259

Sourav Ganguly: 263

Ricky Ponting: 266

Jacques Kallis: 272

MS Dhoni: 273

Rahul Dravid: 287