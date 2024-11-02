IND vs NZ 2024: India close to taking lead against New Zealand

India started day two at 86 for 4. The Pant-Gill partnership rescued India from collapse.

IND vs NZ 2024: India Near First Innings Lead Against New Zealand in Mumbai Test
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 1:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

India are close to a first-innings lead against New Zealand in the third Test. Against New Zealand's first innings score of 235, India reached 195 for 5 at lunch on day two. India are only 40 runs behind at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Shubman Gill (70) and Ravindra Jadeja (10) are at the crease. The hosts lost only Rishabh Pant's wicket (60) today. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja, who took five wickets, and Washington Sundar, who took four, demolished the Kiwis.

Also read:  Sai Sudharsan scores century as India A fights back against Australia A

India started day two at 86 for 4. The Pant-Gill partnership rescued India from collapse. The duo added 96 runs. Pant, batting aggressively, was the more dangerous. Through a counter-attack, Pant put the New Zealand bowlers on the back foot. However, Ish Sodhi's arrival broke the partnership. Sodhi trapped Pant LBW. The 26-year-old left-handed batsman, who faced 59 balls, hit two sixes and eight fours. Gill's innings so far has one six and four fours.

India's start in the second innings was not very good. Rohit Sharma (18) disappointed once again. Rohit returned when the scoreboard read only 25 runs. He was caught by Tom Latham at slip off Henry's bowling. Gill, who came to the crease next, partnered with Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) to take the innings forward. The duo added 53 runs. However, Ajaz Patel provided the breakthrough, dismissing Jaiswal. Nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj came in next and was trapped LBW on the very first ball he faced. He also wasted a review.

Virat Kohli, who came in fifth, was run out for just four runs, caught short by a direct hit from Henry in the last over of the first day. Ajaz Patel took two wickets. Earlier, on a turning pitch from day one, the Kiwi batsmen struggled. Daryl Mitchell (82) and Will Young (71) led New Zealand to a respectable score.

Also read: Sanju Samson to miss Kerala's next two Ranji Trophy matches

