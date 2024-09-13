IND vs BAN: Indian team begins training ahead of first Test in Chennai

Rohit Sharma and Co. began practicing under the watchful eyes of new head coach Gautam Gambhir at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (September 13). The first Test against Bangladesh will begin on September 19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the practice images on social media and stated, "The countdown starts as Team India begin their preps for an exciting home season. After the two Tests in Chennai and Kanpur, India will play three T20Is against Bangladesh before hosting New Zealand for three-Test series next month.

India are currently sitting atop the 2023-25 World Test Championship standings, with 68.52 PCT. The top two teams at the end of the ongoing cycle will face off in the final at Lords on June 2025. After the five Tests at home, India will travel to Australia for the much anticipated Border-Gavasker trophy. The five-Test series will start in Burswood on November 22.

India defeated England 4-1 in their previous Test series at home earlier this year. Rohit Sharma and Co. lost the first Test before fighting back to clinch the remaining four. Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged the Man of the Series for scoring 712 runs, including two double centuries. The young left-hander became only the second Indian to score more than 700 runs in a Test series.

Jaiswal will once again look to score big alongside opening partner Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, the likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Akash Deep, who gave a good account of themselves in their debut series against the Three Lions, have retained their places. Rishabh Pant, who is making his red ball come back, after a horrific car accident in December 2022, will be poised to reclaim the wicketkeeper batsman slot.

