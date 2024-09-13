Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Duleep Trophy: India D pacer Harshit Rana shines with both bat and ball against India A

    Harshit Rana took four wickets for 51 runs as India A's innings ended for 290 runs.  The right-arm quick also played a quick fire 31 off 29 balls to help India D reach 183 in response.

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 5:11 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 5:12 PM IST

    India's pace bowling sensation Harshit Rana was India D's best performer against India A in the first innings of the Duleep Trophy second round match. The 22-year-old took four wickets for 51 runs as India A's innings ended for 290 runs.  The right-arm quick also played a quick fire 31 off 29 balls to help his side reach 183 in response. India A took a lead of 107 into the second innings and India D bowlers will need to come out all guns blazing if they are to stay in the match. 

    Also read:  IND vs BAN Test series: India eyes historic record with win in Chennai clash; know which milestone awaits

    India D captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl. The bowlers initially did a brilliant job, dismissing the top five batters of India A for just 93 runs. Shashwat Rana was Rana's first scalp and he then sent back the tail-enter Prasidh Krishna as India D claimed eight wickets on Day 1. The 22-year-old took the remaining two wickets on Day 2. Shams Mulani, who scored 89, was Rana's biggest scalp. 

    India D batter's struggled to get going on Day 2 as the top four were dismissed for a mere 52 runs. Captain Shreyas Iyear fell for duck, while Sanju Samson failed to capitaise on his return to First-Class cricket, as he was dismissed for a cheaply 5. Devdutt Paddikkal was the lone fighter in the India D batting lineup, scoring 92 off 124 balls. The left-handed batter's knock included 15 boundaries. 

    Meanwhile down the order, Rana came on to bat at No.9 and the right-hander struck four boundaries and two sixes, scoring 31 in 29 deliveries. The cameo helped India D to reach 183.  

    Also read: Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyar comes out to bat wearing sunglasses, dismissed for duck

     

     

