IPL Retention: Has BCCI brought back uncapped player rule for MS Dhoni?

Mumbai: Ahead of the IPL mega auction, each team can retain a maximum of 5 players. One player can also be acquired through Right to Match (RTM). That is, a team can retain six players. The biggest feature is that there is no difference between foreign stars and Indian stars. Earlier, when four players were allowed to be retained, there was a condition that three should be Indian players and one foreign player, but according to the new instructions, teams can retain even five foreign players.

Teams have the opportunity to retain the player retained through Right to Match at the price quoted by any team in the auction. Out of the five players retained in the team, the first player will get a salary of 18 crores, the second player 14 crores, and the third player 11 crores. The fourth player retained will be paid 18 crores and the fifth player 15 crores. If a team retains all six players, they will not be able to use RTM. If six players are retained, only a maximum of 5 players can be capped players. There is no difference between Indian players and foreign players. Only a maximum of two uncapped players are allowed among the retained players. The maximum value of an uncapped player will be four crores.

Even if a player is capped, if he has not played in the playing eleven in any international match for the last five or more years (time limit till the start of the 2025 season), that player will be considered an uncapped player. This restriction will only apply to Indian players. This rule will allow Chennai to retain MS Dhoni as an uncapped player. Dhoni last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final. He announced his retirement on August 15, 2020. Chennai will now be able to retain Dhoni, who has not played in India's playing XI for the last six years, as an uncapped player for four crores. The maximum amount that each team can spend in the auction, including the cost of retaining the retained players, will be Rs 120 crore.

