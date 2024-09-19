IND vs BAN 1st Test: Hasan Mahmud rattles India's top-order

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud came out all guns blazing in the first Test against India in Chennai on Thursday (September 19). The 24-year-old took the priced wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. When Pant departed after scoring 39 off 52 balls India's score was at 96/4.

Mahmud came into the two-Test series in India on a high, having taken five for, helping Bangladesh defeat Pakistan in the second Test in Rawalpindi earlier this month. The right-arm pacer played a key role as the Tigers won the series 2-0 away from home.

Mahmud has been spot on with his line and length on Day 1 of the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, consistently pitching the ball in the good length and keeping the slips and wicketkeeper busy.

The 24-year-old drew the first blood in the fourth over, as he got Rohit Sharma to nick one on to captain Najmul Hossain Shanto at second slip. Shubman Gill departed for an eight ball duck. The right-handed batsman tried to guide a leg-sided delivery to fine leg, but got a thick edge and went to Litton Das.

Mahmud got the better of Virat Kohli with a classic Test match delivery, pitching the ball up, tempting the right-handed batsman to drive through the covers, takes a slight edge and carries straight to the keeper. The pacer's fourth scalp was Pant, who was looking in good nick, having struck six boundaries. Pant went after an wide off side delivery, trying to cut it, but took a healthy edge and the ball carried straight to the gloves of Litton Das.

While wickets kept falling, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal held on at the other end and has managed to reach half-century. The left-hander is batting at 52 not out, including eight fours. He is accompanied by No. d batter KL Rahul.

