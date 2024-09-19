Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN 1st Test: Hasan Mahmud rattles India's top-order

    Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud dismissed Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, leaving India at 96/4 in the first Test in Chennai. 

    cricket IND vs BAN 1st Test: Hasan Mahmud rattles top-order; India at 96/4 scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 1:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

    Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud came out all guns blazing in the first Test against India in Chennai on Thursday (September 19). The 24-year-old took the priced wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. When Pant departed after scoring 39 off 52 balls India's score was at 96/4. 

    Also read: IND vs BAN 1st Test: Top-order collapses; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant steady the ship

    Mahmud came into the two-Test series in India on a high, having taken five for, helping Bangladesh defeat Pakistan in the second Test in Rawalpindi earlier this month. The right-arm pacer played a key role as the Tigers won the series 2-0 away from home. 

    Mahmud has been spot on with his line and length on Day 1 of the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, consistently pitching the ball in the good length and keeping the slips and wicketkeeper busy.

    The 24-year-old drew the first blood in the fourth over, as he got Rohit Sharma to nick one on to captain Najmul Hossain Shanto at second slip. Shubman Gill departed for an eight ball duck. The right-handed batsman tried to guide a leg-sided delivery to fine leg, but got a thick edge and went to Litton Das. 

    Mahmud got the better of Virat Kohli with a classic Test match delivery, pitching the ball up, tempting the right-handed batsman to drive through the covers, takes a slight edge and carries straight to the keeper. The pacer's fourth scalp was Pant, who was looking in good nick, having struck six boundaries. Pant went after an wide off side delivery, trying to cut it, but took a healthy edge and the ball carried straight to the gloves of Litton Das. 

    While wickets kept falling, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal held on at the other end and has managed to reach half-century. The left-hander is batting at 52 not out, including eight fours. He is accompanied by No. d batter KL Rahul. 

    Also read:  IND vs BAN, Chennai Test: Angry Rishabh Pant tells Litton Das 'mere ko kyu maar rahe ho?'; WATCH viral video

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs BAN, Chennai Test: Angry Rishabh Pant tells Litton Das 'mere ko kyu maar rahe ho?'; WATCH viral video scr

    IND vs BAN, Chennai Test: Angry Rishabh Pant tells Litton Das 'mere ko kyu maar rahe ho?'; WATCH viral video

    Shubman Gill's eight-ball duck triggers social media storm during India vs Bangladesh Test (WATCH) AJR

    Shubman Gill's eight-ball duck triggers social media storm during India vs Bangladesh Test (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs BAN 1st Test: Top-order collapses; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant steady the ship scr

    IND vs BAN 1st Test: Top-order collapses; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant steady the ship

    cricket India vs Bangladesh: Top Order Collapses Against Bangladesh in First Test scr

    India vs Bangladesh: India's top order collapses in Chennai Test

    Ricky Ponting appointed Head Coach of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 after parting ways with Delhi Capitals snt

    Ricky Ponting appointed Head Coach of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 after parting ways with Delhi Capitals

    Recent Stories

    Is Salman Khan under threat? Biker caught following actor's car in Bandra; read details RBA

    Is Salman Khan under threat? Biker caught following actor's car in Bandra; read details

    Bridal Payal Designs: Chic and modern styles for today's bride NTI

    Bridal Payal Designs: Chic and modern styles for today's bride

    Face to face interview with BJP former minister MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan vkp

    EXCLUSIVE | 'Nagamangala riots exposed Congress' anti-Hindu stance': BJP MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

    Should I Send Lawrence Bishnoi?'...Woman threatens Salman Khan's father Salim during his morning walk RBA

    'Should I Send Lawrence Bishnoi?'...Woman threatens Salman Khan's father Salim during his morning walk

    WhatsApp calls not ringing on your iPhone? Try THESE 5 quick fixes gcw

    WhatsApp calls not ringing on your iPhone? Try THESE 5 quick fixes

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon