    Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Singh's double powers India to 2-1 win against Pakistan

    Nadeem Ahmed put Pakistan ahead inside the opening eight minutes, before India fight back to take the lead thanks to captain Harmanpreet Singh double from the penalty corner's (13' & 19'). It was India's fifth successive pool-stage victory and they will entre the next round as group winners. 

    Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Singh's double powers India to 2-1 win against Pakistan
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 3:05 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

     

    Title favourties India were forced onto the back foot early on as Pakistan took the lead through Nadeem Ahmed in eighth minute. Hannan Shaheed made a brilliant run down the right channel, cutting into the centre, and setting up Nadeem to slot home from inside the penalty space. India lacked intensity in the initial stages and Pakistan took full advantage of it. 

    Nevertheless, Men in Blue fought back to level the score two minutes before the end of Q1. The Olympic bronze medalists won a penalty corner, captain Harmanpreet Singh stepped up and drove the ball into the bottom right corner. 

    India take the lead just four minutes into the second half, once again it was through their skipper, Harmanpreet. India gets a PC and the 28-year-old drilled the ball past the goalkeeper's left once more and found the back of the net. 

    Mid-way through  Q2, Pakistan player Abu Mahmood injured his knee and had to be taken off. Meanwhile, Pakistan could have leveled the score just before the half-time as defender Jarmanpreet Singh missed an aerial ball, but Nadeem failed to deflect the ball into the net. India were better side in the opening half having made 12 circle entries and earning two PCs, compared to just 6 circle entries and 1 PC by Pakistan. 

    Pakistan came out with a bit more intent in the second-half and India's new goalkeeper Kishan Pathak, in for the retired PR Sreejesh, put up a solid show to hold on to the lead. Both sides played the final few minutes with ten men after Ashraf Rana and Manpreet Singh received yellow cards. 

    India held on to the selnder lead and secured their fifth successive win the pool-stage. Harmanpreet and Co. will enter the next round as group winners and will take on the team finishing fourth in the other group. 

